CLEVELAND, Ohio – Some of the state’s best girls track and field relay performances this spring have come from Northeast Ohio. All eight of the area’s top 4x200 relays are positioned within the state’s top 19 times. For the 4x400 there are nine area teams in Ohio’s top 19. The 4x800 times are even more impressive. Area schools claim 11 of the top 20 spots.

SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO