A group of doctors are pushing for stronger mask advisories and mandates as COVID cases continue to rise in Massachusetts. COVID-19 cases have been rising steadily in Massachusetts in recent weeks, with most of the state now in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's high risk category. Experts say COVID cases are likely three times higher than the numbers being reported by the state, since most people are taking at-home tests.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO