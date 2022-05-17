ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Smart Questionable With Foot Injury, Celtics Quickly Prepare For Game 1 With Heat

By Nick Coit
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Celtics saying Monday Marcus Smart suffered a midfoot sprain...

The Spun

Breaking: Celtics Guard Out For Personal Reasons Tonight

The Boston Celtics will be without a key role player as they look to bounce back in Game 2. On Thursday morning, the Celtics announced that Derrick White will be out for "personal reasons." According to Boston insider Keith Smith, White and his wife were expecting a child — presumably...
Horford, Smart out for Celtics for Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

MIAMI (WLNE) — The Boston Celtics will be out without Al Horford and Marcus Smart for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday night. Smart will miss the game in Miami due to right mid-foot sprain, while Horford is out due to health and safety protocols. The Celtics did not elaborate further on Horford’s status.
Butler’s 41 Points, Third Quarter Drought Doom Celtics In Game 1 Loss To Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 41 points, and the Miami Heat turned things around with a huge third quarter on the way to beating the shorthanded Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. Tyler Herro scored 18 and Gabe Vincent added 17 for the Heat, who outscored Boston 39-14 in the third quarter. Butler had 17 alone in the third, outscoring the Celtics by himself over those 12 minutes. Jayson Tatum scored 29 for the Celtics, who were without starters Marcus Smart (foot) and Al Horford (health and safety protocols). Jaylen Brown scored 24 for Boston, which got 18 apiece from Robert Williams III and Payton Pritchard.
