KEARNEY - The Nebraska Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of an early morning fire at Deterdings Hot Tubs, Pools and Fireplaces in Kearney. Members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched at around 6:30 a.m. today to the business at 2121 Second Ave. Owner Doug Deterding said at 8 a.m. that the source and cause of the fire were unknown to him, as was the extent of damage to the building that houses the pool, spa and hearth business.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO