Salina, KS

Check out what's new at Salina Public Library

 3 days ago
The following is from the Salina Public Library Facebook page. See what's new this week at the...

Salina Post

Salina Public Library plans to kick off summer on Friday

The Salina Public Library is making summer official! From the Salina Public Library Facebook page:. Stop by the library anytime from 5-7 p.m. for carnival games, face painting, price giveaways (for youth & adults), hot dogs/chips and more! Library staff will also be on site to discuss all the programs & events on tap for Summer at the Library.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

USD 305 district office moves to summer hours

Salina Public Schools’ district office hours are scheduled to change to a summer schedule beginning Monday. Beginning Monday and running through July 8, the district office will be open to the public Monday-Thursday* from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Building visitors will be received by appointment only on Fridays between Monday...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

CAPS offering four classes this summer; registration open

Registration is open for four classes CAPS is offering this summer. Three of the four classes are in person, with one of those being in Spanish only. Additionally, free childcare is available with pre-registration. All class registration links can be found at www.capsofsalina.org/parenting-classes/. Following are the classes being offered. Grief...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Festival Friday to include food, fun, artists at work

The 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival is less than a month away and Salina Arts & Humanities is bringing some pre-festival fun to downtown Salina Friday. Festival Friday is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot at 140 S. Fifth Street, the site of the latest mural effort: the Artwork Alley Mural Expo '22.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Garden City and Hays

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City and Hays will each be getting an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet next week. On Wednesday, May 25, the store in Garden City will be opening at 2302 E Kansas Ave, or the old JCPenney at the Garden City Plaza. That same day, the store in Hays will open at […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
Salina Post

Ashby House board selected Burgoon as new director

A longtime educator has been selected as the new Ashby House director. The Ashby House Board announced Wednesday morning that it had selected Darrell Burgoon as its new director. Burgoon is replacing Andy Houltberg, who has taken the CEO position with Breakthrough Episcopal Services in Wichita, according to a release...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County booking activity, May 18

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Boyett, Shane Richard Michael; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Contempt of Court; Direct.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas mom has warning for 2022 graduates

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Shawnee County mom is warning students about advertising their upcoming graduations. Sara Wilhelm is urging families to pull the graduation signs out of their yards after finding three graduation cards in a ditch along the road. Wilhelm said the missing cards contained cash, and she believes advertising the graduation of her […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina announces street work in southern part of city

The City of Salina released this morning the following information about street work in south Salina. From the City of Salina:. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Bryant and Bryant Construction of Halstead began replacing deteriorated concrete panels at the intersection of Ohio, Belmont, and Wayne. During construction, the outside through...
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Bradley Fair reveals Summer Concert Series artists

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Bradley Fair has revealed the artists performing at its Summer Concert Series. The Summer Concert Series will hold performances at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday during the month of June in the Bradley Fair Plaza, 2000 N Rock Rd. New this year will include bluegrass and R&B performances. Also new this year […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

May Restaurant Update: What’s coming and who has closed

I’m a little behind on this update, but I thought I’d take this time to get a brief update on what is still in the works for the future and what has quietly closed down that I have not reported on yet. COMING SOON. Angry Elephant – 111...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions

Are you a construction professional looking for a better opportunity?. Morton Buildings is hiring hiring for crew positions with total compensation up to $23/hour (based on experience). Apply online at https://mortonbuildings.com/careers. Morton Buildings is hosting a hiring event on June 1, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Portion of East 11th to close starting Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that, starting Monday, May 23, East 11th Avenue will be closed between Cochran Street and North Pleasant Street for a bridge replacement. Local residents will have access to their homes during the work. The closure is expected to last until Aug. 26....
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

El Dorado swimming pool closed for the summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of El Dorado announced Tuesday that its swimming pool will be closed this year because there was concern the pool could carry an electrical charge. An electrician was helping the city replace underwater lightbulbs that had burned out when it was discovered that El...
EL DORADO, KS
KAKE TV

WASAB considers vote to ban Petland animal sales in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's not the first-time people have accused Petland of selling sick animals, and now, the Wichita Animal Services Advisory Board is considering a vote to ban retailers in the city from selling dogs and cats. But Petland says it works only with legitimate breeders and is...
WICHITA, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

