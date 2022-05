NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The City of North Platte and Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful wants to encourage a cleaner community by holding cleanup days for households in North Platte May 27 - June 6. Roll-off dumpsters will be placed throughout the City and items will be able to be disposed in the dumpsters free of charge. The bins are offered for in-town residential customers and are not available for any commercial or business use.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO