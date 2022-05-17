ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota man guilty of selling drugs that led to 2 deaths

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A 53-year-old South Dakota man has been convicted of distributing a powerful synthetic opioid that resulted in the deaths of two people.

A federal jury on Friday found Jeffrey Moore, of Sioux Falls, guilty of two counts of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Report identifies federal Indian boarding schools

Authorities say the victims died from fentanyl overdoses in November 2018 and June 2019. Moore was acquitted on one count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.

Moore faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 1.

