Cary, IL

3-year-old hit, killed by school bus in Cary

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CARY, Ill. (CBS) -- A 3-year-old was hit and killed by a school bus Monday afternoon in far northwest suburban Cary.

At 3:39 p.m., Cary police and fire crews were called to Cherry and Hill streets after a report that a school bus had hit a child.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not specify the child's gender.

At the time of the accident, one student was on the school bus in addition to the driver. Neither nor the driver nor the student on the bus was injured.

Cary police are investigating the incident along with the multi-jurisdictional Major Crash Assistance Team.

Dawn Velapoldi
2d ago

i agree where were the parents even if the child ran out the parent or who was watching could of yelled to alert the driver so sad rip prayers are with you

Mary Dixon
2d ago

I know that bus driver is so upset about what happened. Prayers 🙏 for the family and the bus driver.

Alicia Denise McClellan
2d ago

y'all do realize how fast a 3yr old can be right? my niece got away from us at 3 and out ran all of us and the whole police force.

