State board offers 12 tips for Election Day voters

Wilson County voters will report to their precinct polling places to cast ballots in Wilson City Council and partisan primary elections on Tuesday.

RALEIGH — The N.C. State Board of Elections offers the following 12 tips for voters who cast their ballot on Tuesday.

• 1. In the primary election, voters will select nominees for a political party to move on to the Nov. 8 general election. Contests on the ballot include U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state and local judges, district attorney and county offices. In primaries, voters affiliated with a political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party. Unaffiliated voters may choose the ballot of any party that has a primary. Libertarians do not have any primaries this year.

• 2. Voters in roughly 30 municipalities across the state — including the city of Wilson — will also go to the polls to elect mayors and/or city or town council members. These municipal elections occur at the same time and on the same ballot as the primary contests for the general election.

• 3. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.

• 4. Find your Election Day polling place through the Voter Search at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ or the Polling Place Search, https://vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup/.

• 5. Sample ballots are available through the Voter Search tool at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/. Enter your first and last name to pull up your voter record, then scroll down to the “Your Sample Ballot” section. For more information on primary candidates for the N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals, see the State Board’s Judicial Voter Guide: 2022 Primary Election at www.ncsbe.gov/judicial-voter-guide-2022-primary-election. The state board does not provide information about candidates for other contests, but some media outlets and advocacy groups do. Many candidates also have websites and social media accounts. Knowing your candidate choices in advance and being familiar with the ballot will help your voting experience go more quickly.

• 6. If you are voting by mail and have not returned your ballot, you may not return your ballot to a polling site on Election Day. You may mail your ballot back or return your ballot sealed inside the completed envelope in person to your county board of elections by 5 p.m. on Election Day. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and must be received by the county board by Friday, May 20. If you mail your ballot on or before Election Day, you may not vote again in person.

• 7. North Carolina residents may not register to vote on Election Day unless they become eligible after the April 22 registration deadline due to becoming a U.S. citizen or having their rights restored following a felony conviction.

• 8. Voters are not required to show photo ID to vote. For details, visit www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id.

• 9. Voters who need assistance at the polls must request that assistance. Curbside voting is available for voters who are unable to enter the voting place without assistance due to age or disability. Once inside the polling place, voters who experience difficulties should request help from an election worker. For more information, see the Help for Voters with Disabilities page at www.ncsbe.gov/voting/help-voters-disabilities.

• 10. The state board asks that all voters respect the right of others to participate in the election. Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately.

• 11. If you present to vote and your name is not on the voter list, you may request a provisional ballot. About 10 days after an election, voters who cast a provisional ballot can check the status of their ballot with the Provisional Search tool at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegProvPIN/.

• 12. On election night, unofficial results will be updated as they become available on the Election Results Dashboard at https://er.ncsbe.gov.

For more information about Election Day voting, visit the “Vote in Person on Election Day” page at www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day.