WATCH: Orioles' Anthony Santander Hits Two Home Runs off Yankees on Monday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander has had plenty of success Camden Yards in recent memory and on Monday night, he hit two home runs against the New York Yankees, giving him six so far in the early going this season.

The 2022 Baltimore Orioles season has gotten off to a much better start than the past few years previous, thanks to solid pitching and better offensive performances.

Anthony Santander is part of that list and on Monday, he had arguably his best offensive performance of the year at Camden Yards, hitting two home runs.

The switch-hitting Santander hit home runs from both sides of the plate in an eventual 6-2 loss for the Orioles, his fifth and sixth of the season.

Santander's all-time numbers against the Yankees haven't been great unfortunately, with just a .620 OPS in 32 career games coming into tonight.

However, the two home runs tonight have broken a tie with the Toronto Blue Jays for most career home runs against a single opponent. Santander has nine career home runs against the Yankees and 16 RBI.

As for his performance at Camden Yards, tonight's game officially marks a full season of games that Santander has played in Baltimore.

In those 162 games, 149 of them started, he has 35 home runs, 82 RBI and 152 hits at home, very strong numbers for the 27-year-old.

Santander's first home run came off Yankees right-handed starting pitcher Luis Severino and he's had Severino's number in his career, currently 2-for-6 all-time with two home runs.

As for his second home run in the ninth inning, that was Santander's first career hit off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman in seven plate appearances and five at-bats.

He previously struck out three times and walked twice against the flame-throwing left hander.

With the loss, the Orioles drop to 14-22 and have three more games against the Yankees, who currently have baseball's best record at 26-9.