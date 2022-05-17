ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

New Black-owned bar on St. Paul's westside pays tribute to legendary singers

By Maury Glover
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - If the walls in this St Paul bar could talk, they would probably sing the blues. Now the new watering hole is bringing a different kind of soul to St. Paul's Del Sol neighborhood. "For me, it's a dream come true. We've worked...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 6

Guest
2d ago

Why does race have to be involved in this. It should be new bar owners pay tribute to iconic singers

Reply(1)
6
Related
visitsaintpaul.com

48 Hours in Saint Paul

Saint Paul is the perfect size city to explore in 48 (or 72) hours and feel as though you’ve gotten to most of the greatest hits. But here’s an itinerary for checking out the city from different perspectives and angles, whether you ride, walk, or my favorite pastime -- sit and eat.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

3 more Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows revealed

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three more shows have been announced for the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series. Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra; the Beach Boys and The Temptations; and Disney Princess - The Concert have been added to the Grandstand lineup at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Future of Summit Ave. under discussion in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — The City of St. Paul is considering expanded bike and walking trails along historic Summit Avenue as part of the "Summit Avenue Regional Trail Master Plan," which remains in the design phase and still needs council approval. The St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department is...
SAINT PAUL, MN
wdayradionow.com

Dave's Hot Chicken bringing six locations to Minnesota

(Lakeville, MN) -- A hot chicken restaurant is coming to Minnesota. Dave's Hot Chicken announced six new locations in the state on Monday. They include Apple Valley, Rosemount, Edina, Bloomington, and Lakeville. The California-based restaurant features chicken tenders, sliders, kale slaw, mac & cheese, and fries.
LAKEVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Food & Drinks
Saint Paul, MN
Lifestyle
Saint Paul, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Saint Paul, MN
Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
WNCT

Andy Griffith Show actress passes away at 81

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
bulletin-news.com

Amir Locke’s Cousin Pleads Guilty in St. Paul Homicide

In a case that led to search warrants in Minneapolis and an officer fatally shooting Amir Locke, an 18-year-old pled guilty Friday in the killing of a 38-year-old man on a St. Paul street. During a hearing on Friday, Mekhi Speed, Locke’s cousin, addressed questions from a prosecution and his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Person
Miles Davis
Person
St Paul
Person
Aretha Franklin
KICK AM 1530

See Inside a Real Missouri Castle that Even Robin Hood Would Love

Your kingdom awaits...in Missouri. I found a real castle in the Show Me State that even Robin Hood would love, if he could afford it. I found this beautiful place on Realtor where it is currently one of the most expensive properties available and there's a reason for that. It's a castle through and through from the stone walls and arching spirals. I half-expected there would be archers in the towers and knights standing guard.
MISSOURI STATE
Axios Twin Cities

5 Twin Cities farmers markets to visit this May

The weather is warm and summer farmers markets have returned to Minneapolis.If you want to support local farmers and pick up some fresh produce, check out these markets open now. Mill City Farmers Market: A downtown Minneapolis staple, this market is steps from the Stone Arch Bridge and posts weekly vendor lists for visitors to plan ahead.Open Saturdays, 8am-1pm. St. Paul Farmers Market: Though the downtown St. Paul market is the most popular, the organization operates over 15 others across the east metro. Roseville, Andover, Burnsville and St. Paul's are open now. Dates and times vary, see the calendar for more. Richfield Farmers Market: The market at Veterans Park has a large variety of vendors, including small businesses, local bakeries and food trucks. Saturdays, 7am-12pm. Minneapolis Farmers Market: This daily market operates year-round near North Loop, and a second location on Nicollet Avenue in downtown will open later this summer. Daily, 6am-1pm. Northeast Farmers Market: Shoppers can visit the weekly outdoor market or stop by Bauhaus Brew Labs for the monthly "Market After Dark" — $1 from each beverage purchased is donated to the market. Saturdays, 9am-1pm.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
visitsaintpaul.com

GANGSTERS, BOOTLEGGERS, & FEDS

WANTED! You! To discover the seedy side of Prohibition Era St Paul!. In the 1930s St Paul was known as a “crooks haven”, a safe place for criminals to hide or reside under the knowing gaze of the city police force. During this 2-hour tour, your guide brings the past to life as you walk the same streets that made our capital city so attractive to gangsters and bank robbers, bootleggers and kidnappers. Hear how Saint Paul became a safe haven city, opening the door for many of America's most wanted criminals to hide out during prohibition and beyond. Discover how dirty cops, Prohibition, and the Great Depression combined to create a St Paul for sinners and see where many were eventually brought to justice. Visit sites where hideouts and speakeasies and gangsters mixed in with ordinary businesses and citizens Includes a drink in a former notorious gambling den and speakeasy AND popcorn from a St Paul institution that got its start during the gangster days. Guided by a character from Saint Paul’s past. Visit our website to book.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westside#Food Drink#Racism#New Black#The Cozy Cantina#African#Soundsystem
CBS Minnesota

4 Boys Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle Outside Minnesota State Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle came to a chaotic end just outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul Wednesday evening. Police say four boys, ages ranging from 12 to 15, were arrested in the incident, but officials are looking for one more possible suspect. According to police, the series of events began at 7:20 p.m. when a St. Paul police officer at Blair and Western avenues observed a vehicle known to have been stolen out of St. Paul. The officer said it was being driven recklessly, and “teenage passengers were hanging out of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Watch: Voyageurs Wolf Project captures wolf pups running in northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The Voyageurs Wolf Project shared a video Wednesday of wolf pups in northern Minnesota running to keep up with their parents. The video, which was taken earlier in the week, shows the pups trying their best to keep up, with researchers noting they were "really moving for their size." The Voyageurs Wolf Project says their father was in the front and their mom was following behind.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud State Student Awarded $111 Million In Botched Surgery Case

Originally published May 18 ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – A Minnesota federal jury found a St. Cloud medical center botched the surgery of a then-19-year-old college student in a procedure that left “catastrophic” damage to his left leg, and awarded him over $111 million in damages. Anuj Thapa, a citizen of Nepal, suffered “permanent” and “disabling” damage as a “direct result of the negligence” of two St. Cloud Ortho doctors, documents say. In January of 2017, Thapa was a first-year student at St. Cloud State University. He was playing indoor soccer when another player side-tackled him and he noticed severe pain in his leg....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Northern Minnesota wolf pups run to keep up with parents

The Voyageurs Wolf Project on Wednesday shared video of the Paradise Pack wolf pups from earlier this week running to keep up with their parents. Researchers say their dad was in the front and their mom following behind. In total, the pack appears to have five wolf pups this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

No Mow May grows a fan base in Minnesota

If your neighbors' yards are starting to look a little shaggy, it might be by design. What's happening: No Mow May is gaining traction in Minnesota, with a growing number of local cities formally encouraging residents to participate.Why it matters: Letting your grass grow (and weeds bloom) during this spring period is good for bees and other pollinators. Those pollinators in turn help the rest of the ecosystem — everything from the flowers in our gardens to our food supply — thrive. The backstory: The movement, which began in the United Kingdom in 2019, made its U.S. debut in Appleton,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

Fight Breaks Out On Ferris Wheel At Minnesota Carnival

One Minnesota carnival wasn't all fun and games over the weekend after a fight broke out on a ferris wheel, causing a major frenzy among attendees. It's been a strange month for crime stories. Recently, a Minnesota couple was injured when a vehicle smashed into their motel room. The elderly couple were in Detroit Lakes relaxing in the room when a pickup drove into their room and drove away.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy