Dodgers News: Caleb Ferguson Added to LA Roster; Michael Grove Optioned to Minors

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

The Dodgers made a pair of roster changes prior to first pitch against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

The Dodgers pitching staff needs all the help it can get right now. They're down two starters in Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney and the bullpen has been pushed near its limit. In order to give the beleaguered bullpen a fresh arm, the Dodgers opted to recall lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson from the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A) and optioned newly minted MLB starter Michael Grove.

The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya was one of the first to report the news.

As Ardaya notes, Ferguson hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since September 15,2020. Ferguson suffered an elbow injury in the game that required Tommy John surgery.

In six starts with the OKC Dodgers this year, Ferguson has a 11.57 ERA (4.2 IP).

numberfire.com

Dodgers' Edwin Rios sitting Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rios started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. He is back on the bench Wednesday afternoon while Justin Turner takes over at DH and hits sixth.
PHOENIX, AZ
The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

