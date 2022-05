“The versions of what happened on that ill-fated hunting trip were as numerous as those who chose to talk about it.” — A History of the St. Johns Arizona Stake. Rex Lee Jr. — the acclaimed U.S. solicitor general and founding dean of Brigham Young University’s law school — had a personal interest in a certain unsolved mystery. It involved his father’s death, and even near the end of his life, he wanted that history told.

SAINT JOHNS, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO