One throws strikes. The other slugs home runs. Together, they're a force for New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD — Harry Lowe saw something special in Lilly Gray and Sydnee Ramos five years ago when they made New Bedford High’s varsity softball team as eighth graders.

He was right.

The duo have been a staple in the Whalers’ success over the years and again on Monday afternoon.

Ramos had a hand in four of New Bedford’s six runs while Gray was strong on the mound with 14 strikeouts as New Bedford rallied to beat rival Durfee 6-4 in Southeast Conference action to stay alive in the conference title race and punch the Whalers' ticket to the playoffs.

“Both of them can turn games around,” Lowe said of his two-year co-captains. “When we need a strikeout, Lilly will get it for us. That’s big. That’s what you’re looking for in a player. Can you turn the game around for us and they can both do that.

“They’re the type of player you wait every year for and I’ve had them for five years so I’m very lucky. What am I going to do without them? They’ve been great. They’re great individuals. They’re great human beings. They’re great leaders.”

After Durfee jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Ramos stepped to the plate as the leadoff hitter and delivered a booming shot over the left field fence to tie the game at 1.

“We came out a little sluggish,” Lowe said. “They went up 1-0 and Sydnee led off the first inning with a home run and that picked us up a little bit.

“She’s been hot. That’s four (home runs) on the year for her. She had one last game. She’s been doing a good job of waiting for her pitch and when it’s there, she goes for it. She hasn’t missed her pitch in the last few games.”

In her next at bat in the second inning, Ramos slugged a two-run home run over the center field fence to put the Whalers head 3-1.

“It felt really nice,” said Ramos, who had the first two-home run game of her career. “As soon as I hit them, I knew they were gone and it just felt nice coming off the bat. It really helped our team today. I’m just happy I could hit some out there for us. I feel like it helped us a lot.”

Durfee took advantage of a few errors by New Bedford in the fourth inning to score three runs and go out front 4-3.

“We got the lead and they went small ball on us and we forgot how to play defense,” Lowe said. “Teams would like to put the ball in play against Lilly and we’ve got to make the play. We can’t sit around waiting for her to strike out 15 or 18 every game.

“If she makes a good pitch and she gets a little pop up or a little ground ball and we can’t make a play, that’s a problem. We’ll get back at it at practice.”

New Bedford answered in the fifth inning by scoring three runs thanks to three hits and three walks, including one to Ramos with two outs and the bases loaded.

“I wasn’t going to pitch to Syd anymore,” said Durfee head coach John Ferreira. “I’ll walk her even with the bases loaded. She went 4-for-4 against us last time and today she was 2-for-2 with two home runs so I’m like, ‘You ain’t going to hit no more kid.’”

Gray said that Ramos’ pair of home runs energized the team and herself.

“She brings me my momentum,” Gray said. “She brings confidence back to me. She’s one of the best players I know. I’m lucky to play with her.”

Gray finished the game with 14 strikeouts while allowing four runs (two earned) off five hits and three walks over seven innings.

“It wasn’t my best day but I still went out there and performed,” said Gray, who is recovering from a bone bruise on the index finger of her pitching hand from May 2. “It wasn’t the funniest injury. I took a couple of steps back because I lost three of my pitches that I throw a lot, but it’s getting better every day.”

Gray hurt her finger when it got hit during an at bat against Bridgewater-Raynham. She wasn’t able to finish that game on the mound, but was back pitching a few days later against Dartmouth.

“It was painful that game,” she said. “I’ve been icing it every time I get a chance. I’ve been stretching it and massaging it. I’ve been doing my best to get ready for games. It’s better than it was two weeks ago so I’m grateful for that.”

In her final season, Gray has high hopes for the Whalers, who punched their playoff ticket with Monday's win.

“It would be big for me, especially being my last year,” she said. “I’d like to go out with a big win, especially with this team. I’ve been with Sydnee since the eighth grade and I’ve been playing with Abby (Perry) since we were four at Bay State.”

Gray followed the footsteps of her older sister, Emily, onto the softball field.

“She actually played for coach Lowe,” Lilly said. “She inspired me a little bit and my dad put a ball in my hand and said, ‘Pitch it.’ Ever since then I’ve been a pitcher.

“I love being in that circle and doing everything for my team. Every second I'm pitching the ball, I’m doing everything I can for my team. I like being in that circle. It makes me feel comfortable and safe.”

The Whalers also feel comfortable with Gray in the circle.

“Lilly is just amazing,” Ramos said. “I couldn’t ask for a better pitcher. Even with a hurt finger, she’s been coming out getting 10 or 12 strikeouts a game. She’s a big part of the team. I couldn’t ask for anybody better to be in that circle for us.”

With just five regular season games left, Gray has begun to reflect on the season and her career.

“I can’t believe it’s almost over,” she said. “I’ve been fortunate to play for this program for five years and I’ve learned a lot from it and I’ve grown a lot from it. It’s going to be a sad day when I leave. I can’t believe it’s coming to an end, but it’s been a good ride. I’m going to enjoy every last moment I can.”

WHAT IT MEANS: With the win, the Whalers improve to 10-5 and 3-2 in the SEC. They visit Brockton on Wednesday. … Durfee, which falls to 2-11 and 0-4 in the SEC, hosts Bridgewater-Raynham on Wednesday.

SOUTHCOASTVARSITY PLAYERS OF THE GAME: The Whalers rode the offense of Ramos and the pitching of Gray to their 10th win of the season.

FERREIRA: “It’s tough. It’s a young team. The first three or four batters are freshmen. They’ve got to understand that they’ve got to close it. Until the last out is made, the game goes on.”

DURFEE STATS: Katerina Rumsey was 1-for-2 with two RBIs while Emily Curran and Mia Jacob (RBI) both went 1-for-4. Niyah Boone was 2-for-4. Maddie Teasdale, Salena Pereira and Iyanna Nelson each scored one run. Curran scattered seven hits while striking out two and walking eight and hitting one batter.

NEW BEDFORD STATS: Ramos went 2-for-2 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs. … Hayleigh Chenard (1-for-4), Annabelle Huston (1-for-3 with a walk, RBI and run scored), Lily Gonet (1-for-1 with a walk, RBI and run scored), Ava Kaplan (single), Jenna Nogueira (single) and J.J. Greene (run scored) also contributed.

Durfee;100;300;0 — 4

New Bedford;120;030;x — 6

WP: Gray; LP: Curran

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: One throws strikes. The other slugs home runs. Together, they're a force for New Bedford