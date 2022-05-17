Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

This weekend marks the beginning of official visits for 2023 football recruits, and three prospects will take visits to Lincoln to check out what Nebraska has to offer. So will another athlete out of the transfer portal. Former Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington, who entered the transfer portal on May...
Carol Hutchins and Rhonda Revelle are Big Ten colleagues, longtime peers and dear friends. Their friendship spans decades, and the chats over the phone are countless. The spirit of those conversations, Hutchins noticed, was different this time as Nebraska and Michigan were preparing for the 2022 season. "You feel good...
For 167 days of his life, Clayton Anderson floated far above the Earth. But it’s his hometown of Ashland that Nebraska’s only astronaut has always gravitated toward. Nearly a decade after his retirement from NASA, where he spent 30 years, including the last 15 as an astronaut, Anderson, 63, has landed the position of president and CEO of the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum. The museum sits near his hometown along Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln.
Trevor Jones, who worked aggressively to digitize Nebraska historical records and made other major changes at the state’s premier historical organization, is leaving this summer. Jones, who is CEO and executive director of History Nebraska, departs his post July 1. Among the many changes during Jones’ tenure was the...
Down 3-0 after half an inning, the hangover looked real for the Nebraska baseball team. A late-night, rain-delayed loss Sunday at Illinois and a long bus ride home that began at 6 a.m. Monday conspired against the Huskers, as did a good Oral Roberts team that came into Tuesday night's matchup with a 33-16 record.
The Nebraska men's basketball team has made the final addition to its roster. Emmanuel Bandoumel, a senior transfer guard from SMU, announced Tuesday night on social media he would play his final season in Lincoln for Fred Hoiberg. Bandoumel spent three seasons with the Mustangs, starting 68 of the 80...
In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, Chris Bruner's child care center was one of the first in Lincoln to close its doors because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The real impact of the virus, however, was just taking shape. Soon, part-time staff at The Children's Place quit. Applicants were...
OMAHA — A federal judge in Nebraska on Wednesday denied a request for a preliminary injunction that would have temporarily protected U.S. Air Force members from penalties for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. The order from U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher came as part of an ongoing lawsuit from 36...
The Flying Fish Farm has nothing to do with fish, though Salt Creek winds its way through the nearby wilderness, below a steep embankment that marks the eastern line of the property. It has everything to do with a large windsock that flew on the land in the mid-'70s, a...
Miss Lucy — the Juilana mini-pig who captured the hearts of her owners before they knew her presence in their home violated city code — gets to stay. The Lincoln City Council on Monday voted unanimously to approve a resolution providing Ron and Dee Baddorf (the pig's owners) their request to waive the city code prohibiting swine in city limits.
