Mary Lynn Harris, 87, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. She was a long time resident of Crawfordsville and moved with her husband Terry to Bloomfield Township in retirement. Mary Lynn was an active, contributing member of the Crawfordsville community and a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Crawfordsville Art League and taught for the Crawfordsville Community Schools. She acted as the Director of the Even Start Program in Crawfordsville and was forever dedicated to the teaching concepts that made the program possible. While she had a passion for teaching and serving her community, her greatest passion was devoted to her family. She believed and often said, “Family, is the most important thing”. She guided and served her family, teaching that caring and loving others is a gift. The smile on her face echoed the love & gratitude that she felt for family & friends. Mary Lynn will be forever missed by all her family & friends.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO