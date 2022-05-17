Council denies Publix zoning

HIGH POINT — The City Council on Monday unanimously denied requests to support a proposed Publix-anchored shopping center at Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street.

The council voted 9-0 to deny zoning and land use plan amendments a developer was seeking for Mendenhall Marketplace at the southeast corner of the intersection.

The votes brought an end to a nine-month effort by the developer, Halvorsen Holdings of Boca Raton, Florida, to get the 12-acre site rezoned to support the project.

The same concerns as in prior hearings were cited Monday about allowing a large-scale commercial project in a residential area.

“At least 90% of my constituents don’t want this," Councilman Victor Jones said. "My role is to represent what they want, and I’m telling you, there is no way I can support this.”

Representatives for the developer argued that the project is needed to serve a large area with booming residential growth.

The developer offered a slew of conditions aimed at winning approval for the project, including a pledge to preserve the historic Mendenhall Blair House on the site.

Another controversial zoning case on Monday’s agenda was not heard by the council because the developer withdrew it.

Leoterra Development has dropped plans for 360 apartments at Old Mill and Skeet Club roads and is instead working on a different type of residential concept for the 75-acre site.

The developer’s new plan will be heard by the Planning and Zoning Commission in June.

The original plan drew strong opposition from neighbors over the proposed apartments, which many said would be out of character with their neighborhood and would add too much traffic to the area road network.

