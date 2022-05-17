Body of Yanira Cedillos recovered by Moses Lake detectives, family thanks community for support

UPDATE: Roy Robertson was located in Ritzville just after 5pm Thursday. Law enforcement issued a Silver Alert for a Spokane Valley man who hasn't been since since May 17. The alert says that Roy Robertson and his wife got into an argument, and he left in his truck to get diesel gas on the 17th, but hasn't come home. Robertson has dementia and, according to the alert, has never left home this long.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO