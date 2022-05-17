Body of Yanira Cedillos recovered by Moses Lake detectives, family thanks community for support

SPOKANE, Wash. – Construction begins Monday, May 23 on the Don Kardong pedestrian bridge renovation. The Kardong bridge is part of the Centennial Trail near Gonzaga University, connecting the University District and surrounding area with downtown. The overall management of the 39-mile Centennial Trial is under Washington State Parks, but City of Spokane Parks and Recreation is responsible for the maintenance and repair of the trail within the City of Spokane. The bridge is in critical need of repair, or risks closure. It sees about 160,000 pedestrians a year.
