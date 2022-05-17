ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

UPDATE 3-China Vice Premier Liu soothes tech firms, supports overseas listings

By Binbin Huang
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Recasts with comments from Chinese Vice Premier Liu He)

SHANGHAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He made soothing comments to tech executives on Tuesday, saying the government supported the development of the sector and public listings for technology companies in further signs a crackdown on the sector is easing.

Liu spoke at a meeting convened by China’s top political consultative body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). The crackdown, which begun in late 2020, has roiled markets and shaved billions of dollars in market value off China’s technology companies.

Footage of the meeting broadcast by CCTV showed Chinese tech founder Baidu Inc’s Robin Li and Qihoo 360’s founder Zhou Hongyi in attendance, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Both Hong Kong and U.S.-listed shares of Chinese technology companies rose on Tuesday after news of the meeting emerged

Liu said China will look to “properly manage” the relationship between the government and market.

It will support tech firms pursuing listings both at home and abroad and also look to support the healthy development of the platform economy, state broadcaster CCTV quoted him as saying. The platform economy refers to digital platforms, including those used to conduct online commerce, a major driver of economic activity.

Liu also said China wanted the battle for “key core technologies” to be fought well, CCTV added.

The meeting was called to discuss how to promote the development of the digital economy and was attended by nearly 100 members, the broadcaster said.

Li and Zhou are members of the CPPCC, which brings prominent people in business, the arts and academia to discuss issues with the Chinese Communist Party. Baidu and Qihoo 360 did not respond to requests for comment.

Beijing had sought to rein in a range of private industries as part of a push to clamp down on violations of anti-monopoly regulations and data privacy rules, among others, as well as bridge a widening wealth gap that threatened the legitimacy of Communist Party rule under a “common prosperity” drive.

But the restrictions on e-commerce, private education and the property sector exacted an economic toll and, since the beginning of the year, China has loosened some of the measures while wrestling with strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

Liu has been at the forefront of efforts by the government to reassure the private sector.

Last month, China’s powerful Politburo, in a meeting chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping, also said it will step up policy support for the world’s second-largest economy, including the platform economy.

Beijing has set a growth target of 5.5% this year, which private economists have said will be difficult to reach without significant government support, as COVID-19 lockdowns and other heavy curbs to battle the pandemic create havoc for businesses and supply chains. (Reporting by Binbin Huang and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Josh Ye, Julie Zhu, Sophie Yu and Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Frank Jack Daniel)

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China forcing gov’t agencies and companies to stop using foreign-built computers

The Chinese government has reportedly ordered its central government agencies and state-backed corporations to stop using foreign-branded personal computers and to instead adopt domestic options within two years. Sources familiar with the Chinese government’s plans told Bloomberg on Friday that the order would require an estimated 50 million replacement PCs...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Media#Digital Economy#Chinese#Cppcc#Cctv#Baidu Inc
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
POLITICO

U.S. turns the screws on Solomon Islands to counter China

Hi, China Watchers. This week we track U.S. efforts to reverse China’s Pacific islands diplomatic advance, quiz the president of Radio Free Asia on its China programming and kick the tires on President Xi Jinping’s enigmatic “Global Security Initiative.” We’ll also examine Chinese censorship of Shanghai’s “zero-Covid” lockdown and present a first-person account of the rocky road to making it big in Chinese vegetables. Got a book to recommend? Tell me about it at pkine@politico.com.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

'More and more' Chinese officials want to inform on regime: Australian spy chief

Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping’s heavy-handed rule is leading Chinese officials “unhappy with the trajectory” of their country to offer themselves as informants, an Australian spy chief has suggested. “There's a monoculture that's being enforced,” Australian Secret Intelligence Service Director-General Paul Symon said on Tuesday during an...
WORLD
Reuters

Google says its Russian bank account has been seized

May 18 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have seized Google Russia's bank account, making it impossible for its Russian office to function, a Google spokesperson said on Wednesday after Google's Russian subsidiary declared its intention to file for bankruptcy. "Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy