Perris, CA

Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Critically Injured Female Lying in Bushes

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago
A vehicle struck and critically injured a 28-year-old female. Photo courtesy with permission from family of victim.

Perris, Riverside County, CA: A 28-year-old female was left critically injured lying on the ground in nearby bushes after a hit-and-run collision that occurred on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at around 8:00 p.m. on Ethanac Road near Geary Street, in between Murrieta Road and Geary Street, according to the victim’s family.

Christa, the sister of the victim, said her sister was walking home from a friend’s house on the side of the road and received a call from her mother who said she was picking her up when her sister was struck by a vehicle and thrown.

Map shows location of area where victim was struck by a hit-and-run driver. Photo courtesy with permission from family of victim.

The victim’s mother arrived within minutes and found her daughter lying on the ground. Christa said her sister was thrown into nearby bushes therefore “nobody would’ve seen her lying there if my mom hadn’t shown up.”

The victim was transported by ambulance to the Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar. Christa said her sister has suffered multiple broken bones and just had surgery. She has been hospitalized since the collision.

A backpack carried by the victim at the time of the collision is missing, and all that was found were her shoes laying in the street and the strap to her backpack. The victim’s cell phone was found the following day, according to Christa.

This incident is currently an active investigation. Evidence from the scene of the crime has been collected by crime scene investigators, according to information from Christa.

The victim’s family is hoping someone has information regarding this hit-and-run collision. Menifee Police Station can be reached at (951) 677-4964.

Photos courtesy from victim’s family with exclusive use to Key News Network. All rights reserved.

Comments / 13

Christa Warren
2d ago

I love you all for your kind comments and I appreciate the sympathy more than anything ♥️ I’m hoping we can find this person who did this to her.

Kathleen Ann Warren
2d ago

The street she was hit on was ethanac and geary not wheat And thank you for all of you and your prayers our family appreciates it and thank you to the gentleman that got this out there there maybe we can have some Justice

Sherrie
2d ago

How in God’s name can someone live with themselves to do that to someone? My heart breaks💔 when I read this story. I’m praying for a speedy recovery sweetheart 💗. God is watching over you. Karma will get this person big time!

Key News Network

Key News Network

