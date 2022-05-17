ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Local faith leader questions responsibility after mass shootings

By Joyce Peterson
actionnews5.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of the mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York grocery store in which 10 people were killed, the conversation is shifting away from gun control and toward holding social media outlets and media personalities who promote racist ideologies accountable. Buffalo Police say...

www.actionnews5.com

Comments / 1

Related
saobserver.com

‘…IT SHOULDN’T TAKE A WHITE SUPREMACIST TO SHOOT UP OUR COMMUNITY FOR PEOPLE TO CARE…’

White Supremacist Plans, Re-hearses, and Executes 10 Black people in Buffalo, NY Grocery Store. On Saturday, May 14th, 18-year-old Peyton Gendron opened fire in Tops supermarket in Buffalo New York killing ten and injuring three others. In hopes of “cleansing” the nation, 11 of the 13 victims are Black, two were white. The gunman drove 200 miles away from hometown of Conklin, N.Y. arriving in east Buffalo a day before to conduct “reconnaissance” on the grocery store, authorities said. Like San Antonio, the east side is the heart of the Black community in Buffalo and is still predominantly a black neighborhood. Marlene Brown, 58, resident of Buffalo and who lives blocks away from the grocery store for more than a decade said “We don’t want to be protected after the fact,” “We want to be protected like we matter,” and “without it taking a white supremacist shooting up our community.” She added, “Time and time again they’ve shown nobody cares about us here. It’s a pattern.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, NY
City
Memphis, TN
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

After Buffalo shooting, Stefanik faces scrutiny for past Facebook posts

Social media posts by North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik are coming under new scrutiny after a mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead. Last year, Stefanik shared posts that critics say peddled a racist conspiracy theory, which appeared in the gunman’s alleged manifesto. In the posts, Stefanik...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Evidence collection phase of Buffalo mass shooting complete; Tops planning to reopen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During a news conference Thursday in front of Tops grocery store in Buffalo where a racially motivated mass shooting left 10 people dead on Saturday, FBI Special Agent Steven Belangia and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that the evidence collection phase of the investigation is complete, and the site will be released back to Tops.
BUFFALO, NY
actionnews5.com

WATCH: NAACP Memphis branch condemns Buffalo mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NAACP Memphis branch is condemning the mass shooting that happened this weekend in Buffalo, New York, that targeted Black people. The group is calling for change. “It is past time that we have an honest conversation about the normalizing of hate and open warfare on...
MEMPHIS, TN
Washington Examiner

Biden's Buffalo hypocrisy

Today, President Joe Biden proved me right. After the horrific tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, this past December, I claimed that had the victims been predominantly black instead of predominantly white, he would have visited the city. But since the Waukesha victims were white, Biden blew them off and made up an excuse not to visit. Yet with the horrific tragedy in Buffalo, New York, where the victims were mostly black, Biden miraculously has time and is visiting the city today. His pandering is absolutely repulsive.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Bennie Thompson
rollingout.com

Son of woman slain in Buffalo recalls nightmarish day

Loss is nothing new to Wayne Jones. As a Black man in America, specifically Buffalo, New York, he’s known many people who have died because of gun violence. This time, it hit him a little bit closer, however, because it was his mother. Celestine Chaney, 65, was a breast cancer survivor who stopped by Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 , 2022, to get strawberries to make a cake.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Mass Shootings#Domestic Terrorism#Violent Crime#Buffalo Police#Jewish#Greater Imani Church#The Cathedral Of Faith#Fox News
Bossip

NWA Was Right: New York State Prison Guard Suspended For Sharing Meme Mocking 10 Black People Killed In Buffalo Hate Crime

Yesterday we posted a story about how the family of 18-year-old racist murderer Payton Gendron is making the excuse that COIVD-19 and loneliness contributed to his hate crime massacre of 10 Black people at Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New The post NWA Was Right: New York State Prison Guard Suspended For Sharing Meme Mocking 10 Black People Killed In Buffalo Hate Crime appeared first on Bossip.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
wnynewsnow.com

Buffalo Shooter’s Previous Threat Raises Red-Flag Questions

BUFFALO (AP) – Less than a year before he opened fire and killed 10 people in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store, 18-year-old Payton Gendron was investigated for making a threatening statement at his high school. New York has a “red flag” law designed to...
BUFFALO, NY
psychologytoday.com

Buffalo: Angry, Bored, Frustrated, White Gun-Lover Murderers

Mass shootings, as demonstrated by the recent killings in Buffalo, must be discussed but do not have to be sanctified by respectful rhetoric. The murders are not about mental health but about guns, race, anti-Semitism, misogyny, ignorance, and social media. Shooters choose to express their dissatisfaction in the same way...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

An Open Letter To Rude 911 And Emergency Services Operators

A young lady who worked at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo spoke about how rude the 911 operator was to her when she was trying to report an active shooting. As the racist gunman walked through the store filming himself shooting Black people, she was hiding, trying to save her own life. She did what most of us would do in that situation if we had access to a phone - call 911. According to Leticia, who worked as an assistant manager at the store, as she was trying to avoid being seen or heard by the mass murderer Payton Gendron, she was able to use a phone to call 911.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Philly police artist tributes "fallen hero" Aaron Salter

Philadelphia police artist Jonny Castro has just finished up a portrait of Aaron Salter, the security guard and former Buffalo Police Officer killed in Saturday's mass murder. Jonny posted the portrait on Facebook shortly after Saturday's tragic shooting. He says "A lot of people don't know his background, that he was a scientist, what he was trying to do, that he was just brilliant. I like to incorporate that within these portraits, I like to tell a story about the person."
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy