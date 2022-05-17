ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase County, NE

Fire near Chase/Perkins County line extinguished quickly

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHASE COUNTY, Neb. — A fire near the Chase and Perkins county line Monday night was...

nebraska.tv

NebraskaTV

Fire crews battle wildfires at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey

HALSEY, Neb. — Fire crews are working to bring two wildfires at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey under control. According to the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands, as of Wednesday evening, one of the fires remains active. The Whitetail Fire has scorched about eight acres and is contained...
HALSEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Wildfire continues to burn in Nebraska National Forest

HALSEY, Neb. — The Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey is temporarily closed thanks to a fire burning there. "The closure is necessary to provide for public and firefighter safety," said Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands in a Facebook post just after 11 a.m. on Thursday.
HALSEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Nursing home in Grant to close

GRANT, Neb. — A nursing home that has provided care to those in the Grant area for over 50 years will soon close its doors. They are currently serving 13 residents. Staff will help them and their families transition to other facilities of their choice. Administrators said like many...
GRANT, NE
City
Grant, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
County
Chase County, NE
City
Madrid, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney man accused of fighting with deputies

SIDNEY – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a DUI arrest following a one-vehicle accident near a Highway 2 intersection east of Sidney on Monday. A sheriff’s office press release says the driver, 24-year-old Jordan Nisley fought with officers during the course of the arrest. A deputy suffered minor injuries.
SIDNEY, NE
CBS Denver

Colorado’s First Tornado Of 2022 Touched Down Monday In Logan County

DENVER (CBS4) – After a slow start to the thunderstorm season in Colorado the radar turned active on Monday thanks an increase in moisture near the surface. Scattered storms on the eastern plains even prompted a few severe thunderstorm warnings late in the day. A landspout tornado touched down near Illif on May 16. (credit: Dakota McGee) One storm in Logan County produced Colorado’s first tornado of 2022 around 6:20 p.m., about 5 to 7 miles southeast of Iliff. Storm chaser Dakota McGee said the landspout tornado was on the ground for about 8 minutes. The picture above is a great example of how sometimes a tornado does not have a fully condensed funnel. You can see the funnel in the cloud and the circulation on the ground, but nothing in between. This is very common in the beginning stages of a tornado, or with a weak tornado, especially in a dry climate like on the plains of eastern Colorado. Landspout tornadoes are spawned from non-supercell thunderstorms. They are typically weak and short-lived but can be very photogenic, like the one near Platteville last summer. Regardless of the type, any tornado should be taken seriously and monitored closely if you are nearby.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN, May 19, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Final consideration of state’s largest cattle feedlot in Dundy County delayed again. - Colorado, Nebraska jostle over water rights amid drought. - Eight-year study suggests ‘mob grazing’ may limit livestock growth. -...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

15th Annual Pony Express Ride raises awareness for children's mental health

LINCOLN, Neb. — Volunteer motorcyclists will ride across the state starting Wednesday through Saturday for the 15th Annual Pony Express Ride. The event is an effort to raise awareness about children’s mental health. The ride will start in Scottsbluff Wednesday afternoon and will end at the Nebraska State...
LINCOLN, NE
#County Line#Chase#Imperial
nebraskaexaminer.com

Final consideration of state’s largest cattle feedlot in Dundy County delayed again

LINCOLN — Consideration of what may become the state’s largest cattle feedlot has been postponed until June 6. The Dundy County Board postponed final approval of the Blackshirt Feeders’ 100,000-head feedlot after it was discovered that a public notice of the meeting hadn’t been published in time to allow consideration during the board’s meeting on Monday.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR, Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Hot temperatures and strong winds will develop today across much of western and north central Nebraska with highs in the middle 80s to middle 90s and westerly winds gusting up to 45 mph. A strong cold front will arrive from the north beginning around midday and track across the area north to south through the afternoon and early evening. Winds will abruptly shift to the north with gusts nearing 30 to 40 mph immediately following frontal passage. This abrupt wind shift will only add to the fire weather concerns. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND WESTERN SANDHILLS...AS WELL AS SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will abruptly shift behind a cold front to the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires which may develop will have a high probability for rapid spread and may be difficult to control.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Group proposes Rec Center, skate park, Cody Pool upgrades to North Platte City Council

News Release North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance. Members of the North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance announced to City Council their recommendations for the future of the North Platte Recreation Center. The vision includes an updated and expanded facility, including a leisure swimming pool with play features and zero-entry as well as a competition swimming pool, expanded fitness spaces, an indoor walking/running track, and additional gyms. A YMCA management agreement is also a part of that vision.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

At least eight cars involved in Highway 30 accident

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On May 12, around 4:30 p.m., a dust storm advisory was issued, which warned of low visibility. A multi-car accident on Highway 30 closed the road and detoured traffic. The accident happened around mile marker 159. Due to low visibility from dust, responding agencies are unsure of the total number of cars involved in the accident. So far, only minor injuries have been reported.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Jefferson; Kearney; Nuckolls; Phelps; Saline; Seward; Thayer; Webster; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 236 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUFFALO CLAY DAWSON FILLMORE FRANKLIN FURNAS GOSPER HALL HAMILTON HARLAN JEFFERSON KEARNEY NUCKOLLS PHELPS SALINE SEWARD THAYER WEBSTER YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Probation Violation; commit child abuse; attempt class 4 felony; possession on methamphetamine. Dixie L. Meyer. Age: 44. 1 warrant: Failure to appear; issue bad checks. Nathan M. Dubry. Age: 30. 1...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

'Friends of Law Enforcement' scholarship designed to recruit, retain

KEARNEY, Neb. — It's the first of its kind in our area. It’s called the “Friends of Law Enforcement” scholarship, and Elwood high school grad Ayden Moore was the proud recipient. Moore received $1,000 to put toward furthering his education in criminal justice. The scholarship is designed to not only help with staffing shortages, but future department growth.
KEARNEY, NE
gothenburgleader.com

Dawson County Voters Elect New Sheriff

The voters have spoken, and come 2023 Dawson County will have a new sheriff. Ken Moody was elected to that position in 2018 and was hoping to retain his seat; however, Mark Montgomery also had his sights on the job. The two squared off in the May 10 primary election with Montgomery earning 2,158 votes and Moody 1,607 votes.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Custer County Court Monday May 16th

Continuations, bind overs, and arraignments all happened Monday afternoon in Custer County Court. Justin Arrowsmith, age 37 of Broken Bow, appeared on alleged charges of burglary (class IIA Felony), possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony (class III felony), terroristic threats (class IIIA felony), and criminal mischief (class II misdemeanor). His cases were bound over to Custer County District Court for June 2, 2022 at 9:30 am.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three Nebraska schools win $100K fitness centers

LINCOLN, Neb. – On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake Steinfeld announced that three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 fitness center. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign awarded Gothenburg, Johnson County Central and Millard North as the state’s most outstanding schools...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Lexington finishes as Class B State Runner-Up for second-straight year

OMAHA, Neb. — In a rematch of the 2021 State Championship game, Omaha Skutt Catholic once again got the best of Lexington, 2-1, on Tuesday. "This is what our boys wanted to get back to," said Lexington head coach Joel Lemus. "This is the game we wanted to get back to, the opponent we wanted to see... not the result we wanted."
LEXINGTON, NE

