Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death for South Carolinians, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In fact, South Carolina is fourth in all states for rates of strokes. According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, $1.3 billion was spent on hospitalization charges for stroke care in 2019 — and 40% of those patients were younger than 65.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO