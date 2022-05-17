ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

Gov. Reeves addresses Roe v. Wade

By Parker King
actionnews5.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlive Branch, Miss. (WMC) - Fresh off a weekend of nationwide protests in support of abortion, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves addressed the U.S. Supreme Court controversy with his state at the center....

www.actionnews5.com

Comments / 2

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi governor signs “Buddy’s Law”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed “Buddy’s Law” at the State Capitol on Thursday, May 19. Senate Bill 2245 requires children who abuse animals to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and treatment. Dog lovers gathered at the Capitol to welcome Buddy during his road to recovery. The veterinarian who took him in shared […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Lawmakers hold hearing on childcare in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State lawmakers held a hearing to address ongoing concerns about federal funding with childcare in Mississippi. The hearing was held by the Democratic House Caucus on Thursday. Leaders from the Democratic House Caucus said the hearing comes after childcare providers expressed concerns about the lack of transparency with the Mississippi Department […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
listenupyall.com

Mississippi revises eviction law which judge called ‘absurd’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is revising its landlord-tenant law to give renters time to gather belongings from a home before being forced to leave. This comes after a federal judge ruled that the previous law was unconstitutional, “unpredictable and absurd.” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed the new law April 21, and it took effect immediately. It gives a tenant seven days to gather belongings and leave after an eviction notice. If the occupant does not leave during the initial order, a judge could issue a separate one authorizing law enforcement to remove the person. That would give the person another 72 hours to gather their belongings.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olive Branch, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Olive Branch, MS
Government
WLBT

Diagnosed with debt: the crisis in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical debt is a crushing pain that is hurting the pockets and financial progress of patients here in Mississippi, the poorest state in the country. Here is a staggering statistic. Almost 1 in 5 Mississippians have medical debt that is in collections. The consequences of not...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi officials respond to mayor's statements about JPD funding

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson mayorsaid in a statement that he is not blaming the state for the city's crime problems. The statement followed a news briefing Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held Monday in which he criticized elected leaders for not doing more to help the capital city's crime fight.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
WJTV 12

Inside a $30 million bet on Mississippi’s medical marijuana industry

In an unincorporated area outside Raymond stands what its chief executive claims will be the largest medical marijuana growing and manufacturing operation in Mississippi, if not the southeastern United States.  The 163,000-square-foot behemoth once housed the state’s Department of Revenue but is now the home of Mockingbird Cannabis, a $30 million bet on the state’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Petition surfaces to rename major Mississippi lake

BRANDON, Miss. — A petition has surfaced calling for the rebranding of Mississippi's largest manmade lake. The petition focuses on having the Ross Barnett Reservoir's name changed to the name of an outdoors journalist. The Ross Barnett Reservoir was completed in 1963 and named by the reservoir board of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

'We have to stop this:' Mississippi cracking down on robocalls

JACKSON, Miss. — If you have a phone, you've probably gotten a lot of robocalls. Despite all the advances in telemarketing phone blocks, IDs and do-not-call lists, millions of unsolicited phone calls find their way in. "We do have to take some action," said Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
WAPT

Ex-Mississippi auditor resigns from state Veterans Affairs

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board is being run by an interim leader as the executive director and his chief of staff are both resigning. The agency says executive director Stacey Pickering decided to retire from government service and chief of staff Melissa Wade "will pursue other endeavors."
MISSISSIPPI STATE
US News and World Report

Mississippi City Names New Police Chief

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — A suburb of Mississippi's state capital has named a new police chief. Ridgeland's Board of Alderman on Tuesday chose Brian Myers to lead the city's police department, WLBT-TV reported. Myers previously served as a lieutenant and commander of the department's Criminal Investigations Division. He started...
RIDGELAND, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTOK-TV

COVID-19 cases increasing again in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You may not be paying attention to the daily case counts as much as you did two years ago. But COVID is still here, and the cases are going up. One doctor noted they think there’s a wider net being cast with testing right now. Because not that long ago, folks were discounting feeling crummy, chalking it up to allergies with pollen and everything in bloom.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Leader

COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in Mississippi

COVID-19 cases in Mississippi have increased rapidly over the past two weeks, though overall numbers still remain low. Mississippi has seen the largest percentage increase in the nation for new COVID-19 cases over that time period, according to local and state health agency data compiled by the New York Times. Mississippi’s cases increased 251% compared to 59% nationally.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
nddist.com

Milwaukee Tool Begins Construction of Mississippi Facility

GRENADA, Miss. – Milwaukee Tool on Thursday announced the start of construction on its newest facility in Mississippi. Located in Grenada County, Milwaukee's latest expansion will accommodate the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business, and will also serve as a centralized repair facility. The new location will create more than 800 new jobs, and is planned to open in mid-2023.
GRENADA, MS
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Mississippi in the last week

The national average price of regular gasoline broke its record high yet again on Monday, reaching $4.48 per gallon, according to data from AAA. Except for Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma, every state now has average gas prices above $4.00 per gallon. In addition to high crude oil prices hovering at $114 per barrel, the U.S. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy