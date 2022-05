After the Mission will be holding a fundraising event at the Canal Bar 1109 Dunn Street in Houma, on Saturday, May 28. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. with DJ Dr. Souss who plays until 7:00 p.m. DJ Rhett will then auction off donated items from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.m and DJ Trashy will spin following the auction. Tickets are available for the fundraising event, $30 pre-event, or $40 at the door, and all proceeds support homeless veterans and PTSD awareness. After the Mission is looking for auction items as well as monetary donations. If anyone is interested in lending a helping hand, contact founder Ricky Folse at rickfitxtreme@gmail.com.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO