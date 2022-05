AUBURN, Ind. — It seems the man who shot and killed two burglars in his home in Dekalb County Sunday had a history with the people who broke in. A group of people came to the man’s house Saturday and demanded money. One of them was Shaun Kruse, who knew the homeowner from having stayed at the house a few times before.

