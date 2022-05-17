ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatland, CA

Pet Parade takes place Saturday in Wheatland

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago

The 98th annual Pet Parade presented by the Wheatland Lions Club is set to take place Saturday in Wheatland.

Scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m., the grand marshal for the event will be Kelly Zimmerman. The staging area for the Pet Parade will be at 112 Main St., directly across from the Little Red Schoolhouse and the Wheatland School District main office.

The theme of this year’s parade is “It’s a Small World.” According to the Wheatland Lions Club, everyone is welcome to march in the parade, whether they have a pet or not. All participants will receive a ribbon.

To register, download an entry form on the Wheatland Pet Parade Facebook page, request an entry form at WheatlandLionsClubPetParade@yahoo.com, or provide the needed information between 8-9 a.m. on Saturday.

Vendor booths are $25 and an application form is on the Wheatland Pet Parade Facebook page. You also can request an application form at WheatlandLionsClubPetParade@yahoo.com.

The community is invited to participate in kid and pet treats after the parade.

For more information, contact Becky Pendergraph at 530-633-2111, Cynthia Freeman at 530-933-3532 or Holly Welch at 530-632-7778, or visit the Wheatland Pet Parade Facebook page.

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Zoo Welcomes Mae-Lynne, A Linne’s Two-Toed Sloth

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Zoo is now home to a new sloth. On Monday, the zoo announced that Mae-Lynne had moved in. The two-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth moved from the Ellen Trout Zoo in Texas. “She is inquisitive, lively, and after thoroughly exploring her new home in the newly updated saki monkey exhibit, she has already picked out the best napping spots,” the zoo said in a statement. Zookeepers say Mae-Lynne’s favorite foods include fruits, flowers, and mulberry browse. Visitors are being encouraged to come see her during feeding times around the 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. hours, since that’s when she’ll be most lively. The zoo was previously home to another two-toed sloth named Edwina.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Modesto's new Dave & Buster's to open on May 30

MODESTO, Calif. — Dave & Buster's is hoping to fill 170 jobs ahead of its latest opening in Modesto. The location at Vintage Faire Mall will be the 18th Dave & Buster's in California when it opens May 30. It'll come with nearly 35,000 square feet of entertainment and dining space for arcade games, food, drinks and the D&B Sports Bar.
MODESTO, CA
Fox40

Eric Rucker named KTXL Weekend Anchor, one of several recent on-air moves

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KTXL/FOX40 has named veteran journalist Eric Rucker the station’s new Weekend Evening Anchor. For more than 10 years, Rucker has covered the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto market extensively, reporting on a wide variety of topics, including severe and extreme weather, wildfires, crime and public safety, politics and government, and other important community issues.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sierra Sun

Stolen vehicle, $800 in groceries recovered by Grass Valley police

Grass Valley police around 1 p.m. Tuesday recovered a vehicle near the 200 block of Dorsey Drive that had been reported stolen out of Chico, police said. The white minivan was first spotted by officers in the Glenbrook Basin when the vehicle passed a K-9 unit along the 200 block of Sutton Way, Sgt. Clint Bates said.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
