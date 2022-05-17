Pet Parade takes place Saturday in Wheatland

The 98th annual Pet Parade presented by the Wheatland Lions Club is set to take place Saturday in Wheatland.

Scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m., the grand marshal for the event will be Kelly Zimmerman. The staging area for the Pet Parade will be at 112 Main St., directly across from the Little Red Schoolhouse and the Wheatland School District main office.

The theme of this year’s parade is “It’s a Small World.” According to the Wheatland Lions Club, everyone is welcome to march in the parade, whether they have a pet or not. All participants will receive a ribbon.

To register, download an entry form on the Wheatland Pet Parade Facebook page, request an entry form at WheatlandLionsClubPetParade@yahoo.com, or provide the needed information between 8-9 a.m. on Saturday.

Vendor booths are $25 and an application form is on the Wheatland Pet Parade Facebook page. You also can request an application form at WheatlandLionsClubPetParade@yahoo.com.

The community is invited to participate in kid and pet treats after the parade.

For more information, contact Becky Pendergraph at 530-633-2111, Cynthia Freeman at 530-933-3532 or Holly Welch at 530-632-7778, or visit the Wheatland Pet Parade Facebook page.