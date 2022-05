MIDLAND, Texas — Right now we are in Spring and Summer, which means the market is heating up for those looking to buy and sell their homes. "This time of year it becomes the time," said Carroll Nall with the Permian Basin Board of Realtors. "It’s a moving time where we’re at the end of the school year people are transitioning from one location to another so we’ll have a little influx in here."

