Movement in RJ's USFL Power Rankings after Week 5 I Number One Ranked Show

RJ Young breaks down his candidates to be the most impactful transfers of 2022 who are being slept-on by the college football world at the moment. New Notre Dame Safety Brandon Joseph is at the top of RJ’s list, but RJ says to keep an eye out for Alabama CB Eli Ricks, Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley, and USC Trojans WR Mario Williams as well.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO