Movement in RJ's USFL Power Rankings after Week 5 I Number One Ranked Show

RJ Young breaks down his candidates to be the most impactful transfers of 2022 who are being slept-on by the college football world at the moment. New Notre Dame Safety Brandon Joseph is at the top of RJ’s list, but RJ says to keep an eye out for Alabama CB Eli Ricks, Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley, and USC Trojans WR Mario Williams as well.
RJ Young is elated to discuss the new JUCO transfer for Oklahoma, quarterback General Booty. Yes, that is his real name. RJ presents his top five name appropriate walk-up songs for Mr. Booty, including “Bootylicious,” “Ms. New Booty,” and “Shake Your Booty.”
FOX Bet has Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum as favorite to win the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and in the Western Conference Golden State's Steph Curry is the favorite. Clay Travis and Cousin Sal weigh in on who has the best odds to win. Plus, the guys give their NBA Finals predictions.
Nick Wright picked every single game of the 2022 NFL season and came away with a few surprising conclusions. Could the Chicago Bears make the playoffs? How will the San Francisco 49ers fare with their complicated quarterback situation? Check out Nick's outlook for the season.
