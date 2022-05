MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases with 65 new cases and 203 active cases as of Tuesday, May 17. "The seven-day daily average of new cases per 100,000 people increased in the past two weeks from 10 per 100,000 on Tuesday, May 3 to 20 per 100,000 Tuesday," according to the Missoula City-County Health Department.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 10 HOURS AGO