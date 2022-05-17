ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Mesa recycling center catches fire, FD says

By FOX 10 Staff
fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMESA, Ariz. - A recycling center in Mesa caught fire on...

www.fox10phoenix.com

fox10phoenix.com

Over 150 firefighters battle pallet yard fire in Phoenix, shuttering work for many

PHOENIX - A crew of over 150 responded to a wind-driven fire at a pallet yard late Tuesday night in Phoenix. According to Phoenix Fire, crews arrived at the scene near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 10 p.m. on May 17 and immediately called for backup. When additional firefighters arrived, a surround and drown operation was established, "with elevated master streams and flowing big water to suppress the flames and keep them from extending to nearby businesses."
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car crashes into Chandler home

Chandler Police say the driver had recently purchased the new Tesla and was attempting to put the vehicle in reverse. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police: Speed a factor in deadly Phoenix crash

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have identified the two people who were killed in a crash that happened on the morning of May 19. The crash happened in the area of 7th Street and Bethany Home Road. According to police, a white sedan left the roadway, and hit a block wall.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix music scene remembers Katastro frontman killed in California car crash

According to reports, 32-year-old Andy Chaves was killed along with two other people while they were in a Tesla car along the Pacific Coast Highway in Southern California. Federal traffic safety officials are reportedly looking into whether the car was operating on a partially automated driving system. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tesla crashes into home after driver attempts to put it in reverse: Chandler PD

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A family will be returning home to a big mess after a Tesla crashed into their residence Wednesday night near Loop 202 and Arizona Avenue. Chandler Police say the driver had recently purchased the Tesla and was attempting to put the vehicle in reverse and for an unknown reason, that person lost control. The driver first hit a Prius that was parked in front of the home before hitting the home itself.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

One dead in 3-car crash in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A north Scottsdale intersection was closed Wednesday morning following a multi-car crash that left one person dead. According to Scottsdale Police, the crash happened on May 18 at the intersection of 64th Street and Cactus Road. Video from SkyFOX showed a smashed car underneath a flipped semi-truck,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 tractor-trailers, SUV crash in Tonopah, injuring several, DPS says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people were hurt in a crash involving two semi-trucks and an SUV on the I-10 east of Tonopah on the night of May 17. The Department of Public Safety says a truck rolled and split in two near Wintersburg Road. That driver was airlifted to the hospital.
TONOPAH, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Girl, man injured in Phoenix double shooting

PHOENIX - A young girl and a man have serious injuries following a double shooting overnight in Phoenix. According to police, the shooting happened on May 18 near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. A man and a girl who is 10 years old or younger were hospitalized with serious injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot at Knights Inn hotel in Phoenix

Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot at the Knights Inn hotel near Interstate 17 and McDowell Road in Phoenix. Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released any information on a possible suspect in the shooting.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Search for suspect underway after MCSO deputy patrol car was rammed

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are looking for a man in connection with an incident where a deputy's patrol car was rammed. The incident reportedly happened in the area of Agua Fria Ranch Road and Olive Avenue, when a deputy turned out his emergency lights behind a parked car with a stolen plate at a gas station in the area.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tempe dog in need of 'fur-ever home' after almost drowning in canal: PD

TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the Tempe Police Department say officers, with the help of civilians, were able to rescue a dog from drowning in a canal. According to a tweet made by police, the dog was rescued on May 17, and officers were helped by a Tempe resident named "Salty" Thompson.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix toddler fighting for her life after being pulled from underwater, FD says

PHOENIX - A three-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being found underwater in a pool by her family in Phoenix, the fire department said on the night of May 17. Capt. Scott Douglas says CPR was not performed on the girl before rescue crews arrived, so once they got to where she was near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road, they began advanced life-saving measures.
PHOENIX, AZ

