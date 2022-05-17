Mesa recycling center catches fire, FD says

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A family will be returning home to a big mess after a Tesla crashed into their residence Wednesday night near Loop 202 and Arizona Avenue. Chandler Police say the driver had recently purchased the Tesla and was attempting to put the vehicle in reverse and for an unknown reason, that person lost control. The driver first hit a Prius that was parked in front of the home before hitting the home itself.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO