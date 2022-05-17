Mesa recycling center catches fire, FD says

PHOENIX - A crew of over 150 responded to a wind-driven fire at a pallet yard late Tuesday night in Phoenix. According to Phoenix Fire, crews arrived at the scene near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 10 p.m. on May 17 and immediately called for backup. When additional firefighters arrived, a surround and drown operation was established, "with elevated master streams and flowing big water to suppress the flames and keep them from extending to nearby businesses."
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have identified the two people who were killed in a crash that happened on the morning of May 19. The crash happened in the area of 7th Street and Bethany Home Road. According to police, a white sedan left the roadway, and hit a block wall.
PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A missing hiker was found dead, his dog alive and lying next to him, in rugged forest in north-central Arizona five days after reporting he was lost on May 13. Searchers found the body of 74-year-old Donald Hayes on May 18 near Mingus Mountain after six days...
According to reports, 32-year-old Andy Chaves was killed along with two other people while they were in a Tesla car along the Pacific Coast Highway in Southern California. Federal traffic safety officials are reportedly looking into whether the car was operating on a partially automated driving system. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A family will be returning home to a big mess after a Tesla crashed into their residence Wednesday night near Loop 202 and Arizona Avenue. Chandler Police say the driver had recently purchased the Tesla and was attempting to put the vehicle in reverse and for an unknown reason, that person lost control. The driver first hit a Prius that was parked in front of the home before hitting the home itself.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A north Scottsdale intersection was closed Wednesday morning following a multi-car crash that left one person dead. According to Scottsdale Police, the crash happened on May 18 at the intersection of 64th Street and Cactus Road. Video from SkyFOX showed a smashed car underneath a flipped semi-truck,...
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people were hurt in a crash involving two semi-trucks and an SUV on the I-10 east of Tonopah on the night of May 17. The Department of Public Safety says a truck rolled and split in two near Wintersburg Road. That driver was airlifted to the hospital.
PHOENIX - A young girl and a man have serious injuries following a double shooting overnight in Phoenix. According to police, the shooting happened on May 18 near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. A man and a girl who is 10 years old or younger were hospitalized with serious injuries.
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department needs help identifying the suspect who killed a 57-year-old man in April 2022, and newly released photos of a damaged car might help solve the case. Kent Ellsworth, 57, was found on April 26 around 9 p.m. near Indian School Road and 27th Avenue...
Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot at the Knights Inn hotel near Interstate 17 and McDowell Road in Phoenix. Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released any information on a possible suspect in the shooting.
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are looking for a man in connection with an incident where a deputy's patrol car was rammed. The incident reportedly happened in the area of Agua Fria Ranch Road and Olive Avenue, when a deputy turned out his emergency lights behind a parked car with a stolen plate at a gas station in the area.
TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the Tempe Police Department say officers, with the help of civilians, were able to rescue a dog from drowning in a canal. According to a tweet made by police, the dog was rescued on May 17, and officers were helped by a Tempe resident named "Salty" Thompson.
PHOENIX - A three-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being found underwater in a pool by her family in Phoenix, the fire department said on the night of May 17. Capt. Scott Douglas says CPR was not performed on the girl before rescue crews arrived, so once they got to where she was near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road, they began advanced life-saving measures.
Comments / 0