ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - In less than a week, the U.P. Honor Flight will take deserving veterans to the nation’s capital for the first time in nearly three years. For some U.P. veterans, the Honor Flight is their only opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. and see memorials for the war in which they fought.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO