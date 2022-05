Wayne Sanderson passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2022 at age 76. He was born in Galveston, Texas on August 28, 1945. He and his wife of 32 years, B.W., recently retired to Georgetown, Texas. Wayne attended Ball High School in Galveston and graduated from Texas Lutheran University in Seguin. He also attended Concordia Theological Seminary in Illinois. Wayne had a long and diverse professional career in insurance, financial services, taxes, and human resources.

