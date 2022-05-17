Gamecocks near top at their NCAA golf regional

NORMAN, Okla. — No. 24 South Carolina is off to a good start at the NCAA Norman Regional thanks to a career-best round of 66 (-6) from freshman Gene Zeigler . The Florence, S.C., native made five birdies and an eagle with just one bogey on his score card.

He’s tied for the lead with Auburn’s J.M. Butler with 15 other layers at 2-under or better in the 75-man field. Senior All-American Ryan Hall and redshirt Senior Evans Lewis are a part of that 15-player group as he shot 2-under.

Hall closed with a birdie, sinking a 20-footer at the par-4 ninth (Carolina started on the back nine today). Lewis was steady after an early bogey. He shot 3-under the rest of the way and was bogey free, making several clutch par-saving putts.

“It was a nice team effort today and I’m really proud of how the guys came out ready and prepared for the round,” said head coach Bill McDonald . “Gene played some great golf and it’s nice seeing his recent hard work paying off. With forecasted high winds tomorrow, we’re going to see a different golf course, but they’re still going to call it Jimmie Austin.”

Freshman Nathan Franks was the final counting score with an even par 72. He made four birdies. Sophomore Rage Reynolds shot 73 (+1). He was 4-over through eight but battled back and closed with a bogey free 34 (-2) coming into the clubhouse.

Top-ranked Oklahoma leads the Gamecocks by one shot on its home golf course after shooting 277 (-11) today. No. 18 Auburn and Utah are T-3 rd at 8-under. No. 7 Texas is right in the mix at 6-under.

Carolina will be paired with the Sooners and Tigers for round two on Tuesday. Reynolds will be the first Gamecock off at 8 a.m. (ET) on hole one. Live scoring will be available again via Golfstat .

2022 NCAA Norman Regional R1 Leaderboard

1. No. 1 Oklahoma – 277 (-11)

2. No. 24 South Carolina – 278 (-10)

T3. No. 18 Auburn – 280 (-8)

T3. No. 50 Utah – 280 (-8)

5. No. 7 Texas – 282 (-6)

6. No. 25 Ole Miss – 287 (-1)

7. No. 48 San Diego State – 290 (+2)

8. No. 37 Missouri – 294 (+6)

9. UT-Martin – 296 (+8)

10. No. 36 Louisville – 297 (+9)

11. Kansas State – 302 (+14)

12. Rider – 304 (+16)

13. Kent State – 307 (+19)

2022 NCAA Norman Regional R1 Gamecock Leaderboard

T1. Gene Zeigler – 66 (-6)

T11. Ryan Hall – 70 (-2)

T11. Evans Lewis – 70 (-2)

T23. Nathan Franks – 72 (E)

T30. Rafe Reynolds – 73 (+1)

