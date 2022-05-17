ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 16th, 2022

By Kevin Corriveau, WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! Wow, we woke up to quite the storm this morning. And if you happened to be outside when it arrived you saw that amazing shelf cloud that was leading it off. With that line of storms, we got anywhere from ¼...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 19, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system brought rain into our area yesterday night, and this morning, most of the rain is gone. This will allow skies to clear out a little bit. So this afternoon, skies are mostly clear and sunny, with light southwest winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s, so it will be warm outside. Overall, it’s a nice afternoon. Tonight, a disturbance lifts a few showers and thunderstorms into our area. These last only a few hours, and most stay north of our area and leave after 7 AM tomorrow. We won’t see much, about 0.1″ at most. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and temperatures in the low-60s. Overall, it will be a warm, cloudy night. Tomorrow afternoon, a strong warm front and upper-level ridge lift north, dragging warm air into our region with southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Skies will also be mostly clear this afternoon. As a result, temperatures will reach the low-90s, potentially reaching daily records in some areas. Heat indices will be at 100 in some areas. So you will want to take precautions from the heat, such as limiting outdoor exposure throughout the afternoon, and staying hydrated and cool. Overall, it’s going to be a hot end to the workweek. Saturday will be similar, with mostly sunny skies and light southwest winds. Temperatures will also be similar to tomorrow, with highs in the low-90s and heat indices close to 100. Then on Sunday evening, the hot weather ends as a cold front pushes in, bringing showers and thunderstorms into our area. So we will see some heavy downpours with the rain pushing in. We could see a few showers linger into Monday morning. After that, skies will begin to clear, with temperatures in the upper-60s on Monday and upper-70s on Tuesday. So we start next week on a much cooler note. In short, today will be sunny, tomorrow and the weekend will be hot and summer-like, and next week starts off on a cooler note.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Minards Spaghetti Express to close

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Minards Spaghetti Express announced on their Facebook page that Thursday will be their last day open. The post says they have enjoyed their time in Bridgeport but have decided it is time for a change. Big changes are coming soon, according to the post. The closure...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

New bakery in Bridgeport announces opening date

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Great Harvest Bakery & Café will soon be opening in Bridgeport. According to their Facebook page, the grand opening will be held on June 3rd. This is the third new business to open at Market Place Plaza on Jerry Dove Drive in the past year. The other two are Stone Tower Brews are Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood Market.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
WOWK 13 News

Seneca Skyway scenic route opens in WV

LEWISBURG, WV (WBOY) – State officials held a ceremony Tuesday to designate the Seneca Skyway as the first route of the new West Virginia Mountain Rides program, which is aimed at promoting “the state’s most scenic country roads to drive by car or motorcycle.” The nearly 300-mile-long Seneca Skyway starts in Lewisburg, spans through the […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

1 person flown after DOH truck accident in Preston Co.

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — One person has been life-flighted after a single-vehicle accident in Preston County. According to the Preston County 911 Communications Center, a call of a single-vehicle accident taking place on the main intersection of North Mountaineer and George Washington highways in Preston County came in at 12:43 p.m. Comm center officials stated that […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beautiful Day#Evening Forecast#Clarksburg Forecast
WDTV

No injuries in Sunday morning accident on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a single vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County early Sunday morning. Crews arrived on scene just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday to the accident at the 138 mile marker on I-79, according to a Facebook post by the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Gerald Nelson Holbert

Gerald Nelson Holbert, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Clarksburg on January 24, 1959, a son of Helen Louise (Anderson) Holbert Fleming, who survives in Bridgeport, and the late Daniel David Holbert. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his only child Cassandra Gatlin and her husband Andrew of Midway, FL; his granddaughter, Peyton Danielle Gatlin; a sister Joyce Morgan of Princeton; two brothers, David Holbert of Bridgeport and Rodney Holbert and his wife Sherry of Fairmont; four nephews Michael Morgan and his wife Malorie, James Morgan and his wife Brittany, Daniel Holbert and his wife Maria, and Lawrence Morgan and his companion Amber Turner; and four great nieces and nephews, Blaine Morgan, Kerrigan Morgan, Willow Morgan, and Ryker Morgan. In addition to his father, Gerald was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Holbert, and his stepfather James Fleming. Gerald was a 1977 graduate of Bridgeport High School, and had retired from Price Cutter in Clarksburg. He previously worked for Clarksburg Casket Company, Asplundh, and Defazio Oil. He loved playing with his granddaughter, greatly enjoyed swimming at Arden, and NASCAR races. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022, where a celebration of Gerald’s life will be held at 7 p.m. with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding. Condolences to the Holbert Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

W.Va. leaders working to create new flood prevention plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia leads the nation in flooding disasters during the past decade, according to state leaders. Officials are hoping to prevent future disasters, like the one that left large parts of Huntington underwater earlier this month, by creating a new flood prevention plan. State and local leaders met Wednesday in Charleston for the beginning of a two-day symposium to talk about what is needed in this updated plan.
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, May 19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses fiduciaries. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTRF- 7News

Truck flips on Market St. Bridge

Follansbee, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County officials say a truck flipped on the Market St. Bridge connecting Follansbee and Steubenville Sunday night. The accident happened at around 8 p.m. and Steubenville Police say the driver was not injured. Details are limited at this time, 7News will bring you updates as they come in.
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport City Pool set to open with new 54-foot-long mural

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City Pool in Bridgeport will be looking a lot different this year. The 54-foot-long mural was painted on a concrete wall by Leah Seaman, of Buckhannon. Seaman said it took her a week to paint the mural with help from Harrison County art students. Seaman...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

International Roadcheck takes place on I-68 outside of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The International Roadcheck kicks off today. It’s an effort to help keep drivers safe. Tuesday marked the first day of the international road check. The U.S. Canada and Mexico all participate in setting up checkpoints like one on I-68 outside Morgantown to inspect vehicles. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Robert Edward Criss

Robert Edward Criss, 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born in Baltimore, MD, on May 6, 1948, a son of the late Holly and Flora Mae Howell Criss. Robert was married on October 22, 1983, to his wife of 39 years, Carolyn Ann Woofter Criss. Also surviving are his children, Robert E. Criss Jr. of Stonewood, Flora L. Riffle and husband Robert of Gypsy, WV, and Bryan Criss and companion Amanda Riddle of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Amber Criss, Ashley Criss, Paisley Jayde Criss, Michael Riffle, and Bobby Riffle; eight great grandchildren, Riviera, Braylen, Saphira, Zander, and Athena, Nevaeh, Austin, and Logan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David Criss and Bill Criss. Robert was a graduate of Lumberport High School Class of 1967 and retired from Precision Coil after 18 years as a maintenance boss. He enjoyed hunting, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Steelers. He also enjoyed playing softball. He was a hard worker and was always on the go, but above all, he was a loving and kind man. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the memorial fund for Robert Criss. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Suspect in Route 50 pursuit identified

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released regarding a pursuit on Route 50 that authorities say put dozens of civilian lives in danger. Court documents show 38-year-old Daniel Wayne Mackey, of Parkersburg, is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and attempted murder. Authorities say Mackey led officers from...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Elkins Wastewater operators learn nutrient removal

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Elkins Wastewater operators had the opportunity to learn about nutrient removal. If you’ve ever seen a stream choked with green algae, you know what happens when there is too much nitrogen, phosphorous, and other nutrients in water. Agricultural runoff is one of the main...
ELKINS, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy