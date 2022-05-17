Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 16th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system brought rain into our area yesterday night, and this morning, most of the rain is gone. This will allow skies to clear out a little bit. So this afternoon, skies are mostly clear and sunny, with light southwest winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s, so it will be warm outside. Overall, it’s a nice afternoon. Tonight, a disturbance lifts a few showers and thunderstorms into our area. These last only a few hours, and most stay north of our area and leave after 7 AM tomorrow. We won’t see much, about 0.1″ at most. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and temperatures in the low-60s. Overall, it will be a warm, cloudy night. Tomorrow afternoon, a strong warm front and upper-level ridge lift north, dragging warm air into our region with southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Skies will also be mostly clear this afternoon. As a result, temperatures will reach the low-90s, potentially reaching daily records in some areas. Heat indices will be at 100 in some areas. So you will want to take precautions from the heat, such as limiting outdoor exposure throughout the afternoon, and staying hydrated and cool. Overall, it’s going to be a hot end to the workweek. Saturday will be similar, with mostly sunny skies and light southwest winds. Temperatures will also be similar to tomorrow, with highs in the low-90s and heat indices close to 100. Then on Sunday evening, the hot weather ends as a cold front pushes in, bringing showers and thunderstorms into our area. So we will see some heavy downpours with the rain pushing in. We could see a few showers linger into Monday morning. After that, skies will begin to clear, with temperatures in the upper-60s on Monday and upper-70s on Tuesday. So we start next week on a much cooler note. In short, today will be sunny, tomorrow and the weekend will be hot and summer-like, and next week starts off on a cooler note.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO