Cameron, WV

Madonna Claims First Sectional Title in 10 Years

 3 days ago

Cameron, W, Va. (WTRF) – Cameron took an early 4-0 lead in the third inning after an RBI double by Hartley and it looked like it was in good position to avoid a second straight loss against the Dons.

Grinskovich helped the Dons in a huge rally in the sixth inning. A run scored after he contributed an RBI single which made the score 7-5. Madonna rallied for TWELVE runs in the inning and won 15-5.

