Click here to read the full article. Rihanna has welcomed her first child. According to multiple outlets, the artist and entrepreneur gave birth to a son in Los Angeles on May 13. The baby is Rihanna’s first with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.More from WWDA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion Trend Over the last few months, the singer-turned-fashion designer has been seen in some of her most fashion-forward outfits as of late, wearing looks by Off-White, The Attico, Stella McCartney, Valentino and more. While it...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO