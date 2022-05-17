Vermont Green FC season preview

Local 22/44’s Sam Israel caught up with Vermont Green FC’s manager and “Green Mountain Man” Jonathan Tobin on Friday.

Tobin spoke about his playing career including his time on UVM Men’s Soccer team in the early 2000’s. Tobin also spoke about on how the idea of building Vermont Green FC came together.

Vermont Green FC is Vermont’s first men’s semiprofessional team since the Vermont Voltage.

Their first game at Virtue Field is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.