ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont Green FC season preview

By Sam Israel
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDz34_0fgQQfsp00

Local 22/44’s Sam Israel caught up with Vermont Green FC’s manager and “Green Mountain Man” Jonathan Tobin on Friday.

Tobin spoke about his playing career including his time on UVM Men’s Soccer team in the early 2000’s. Tobin also spoke about on how the idea of building Vermont Green FC came together.

Vermont Green FC is Vermont’s first men’s semiprofessional team since the Vermont Voltage.

Their first game at Virtue Field is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Two Vermont brands team up to connect with consumers

Two Vermont Brands Team Up to Connect with Consumers. West Burke, VT- Hauskaa is partnering with Cabot Creamery Cooperative to connect more people to what’s special and unique about the brands’ home state of Vermont. As a result Cabot will carry Hauskaa products at the cooperative’s Cabot Cheese Farmers’ Store in Waterbury, Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
mountaintimes.info

Vermont leads in worker co-ops

Every two years, the United States Federation of Worker Cooperatives (USFWC) conducts an “economic census” to identify and study worker-owned and worker-managed businesses across the country. The organization’s latest State of the Sector report reveals, perhaps unsurprisingly, that, in raw numbers, New York and California lead the U.S. in “democratic workplaces,” with 110 and 99, respectively, out of 612 counted nationwide.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
State
Vermont State
sevendaysvt

Champlain Fleet Club Offers a 'Loan, Not Own' Model for Boating

The sky was grayish-pink, with late afternoon sun dappling the clouds. Malletts Bay lay flat and silvery, a fast track. "How about some drug-smuggler speed?" I urged Champlain Fleet Club co-owner Tricia Scott, who was piloting the Regal 2300 Bowrider. She obliged by opening up the throttle, and the boat leapt from the water like a salmon fighting upstream. The wind threw haymakers.
BURLINGTON, VT
whatsupnewp.com

Fastest-growing counties in Vermont

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Mountain#Vermont Green Fc#Uvm Men S Soccer#Nexstar Media Inc
WCAX

Help Wanted: Vt. needs to lawyer up

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont attorneys are expected to be in demand in the coming years. The Vermont Bar Association says the state has the same amount of lawyers over the age of 80 as under the age of 30, likely leaving a big gap in the workforce in the years to come. As part of her ongoing series on high-demand jobs, Kayla Martin reports on efforts to attract younger lawyers.
wamc.org

New bridge idea panned by Vermont governor

A group in northern New York wants a new bridge built between New York and Vermont. But Vermont’s governor is not enthusiastic about the idea. A group called Bridge the Gap, frustrated by the time and cost of ferries to cross Lake Champlain, is mounting a nascent local campaign to assess the feasibility of building a bridge between Plattsburgh, New York and Grand Isle, Vermont. Asked about the effort during his weekly briefing, Republican Governor Phil Scott called it a want and not a need.
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Weekend Scorcher: Temps Could Reach 90 on Saturday and Sunday

It will be another dry and pleasant day across New England. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s with a dry and comfortable air mass in place. Wednesday is the pick of the week, by far, with a low risk of a sea breeze developing in the afternoon given decreasing northwest winds.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
mynbc5.com

Wednesday marks '518 Day' in northern New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Wednesday marks a special occasion in northern New York — 518 Day. The date is celebrated annually on May 18 in recognition of the region's area code, 518. It has become a date some residents use to express why they love the area. NBC5 News...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Vermont couple shares bizarre story of bobcat attack

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Imagine sitting in your living room on a Friday morning and having a bobcat unexpectedly burst into your home. That is exactly what happened at a Vermont home. “It all happened within five seconds, even less,” Joyce Willett said. Willett was on her couch in...
WINDSOR, VT
vpr.org

They're baaaack: Spongy moth caterpillars return with new name, same drama

Live call-in discussion: Many Vermonters are noticing an influx of spongy moth larvae on their trees — and in some cases, on their bodies. Recent dry conditions limited the presence of a fungus that naturally kills the invasive species, leading to an overabundance of the tiny caterpillars that chomp through the leaves of deciduous trees.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Is Vermont’s red flag law working?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Mental health and gun policy are under the microscope after revelations that the suspect in this week’s mass shooting in Buffalo was able to purchase a firearm despite New York’s recent red flag law, a measure meant to prevent dangerous people from getting guns. Calvin Cutler reports on how effective Vermont’s four-year-old red flag law has been.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Spongy month caterpillars return to the region

Vermont's largest hospital was forced to go without water for about an hour on Monday morning. Charity Clark announces run for Vermont attorney general. Another candidate has entered the race for Vermont attorney general. Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
HINESBURG, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy