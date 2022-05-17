ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Police officers exonerated for shooting a suspect in Fall 2021

 3 days ago
BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) finished a case review regarding the actions of the Boise Police Department (BPD) during an incident concerning officers shooting a suspect in Fall of 2021. The review focused on the BPD’s use of force and the use...

