Boise Police officers exonerated for shooting a suspect in Fall 2021

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey man had to be flown to a Boise hospital with serious injuries when he and another man collided while on bicycles early Sunday morning. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Reed Stokes, 31 of Hailey, was on a bicycle without a light at around 2 a.m. on the bike path near Warm Springs Road when he crashed with another man on a bicycle headed the other direction. Stokes was first taken to St. Luke's Wood River by ground ambulance and then by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center with serious injuries. The sheriff's office said the other rider did have a headlamp on but, a passing vehicle's headlights made it difficult to see and the two bicyclists clipped handlebars as they passed each other and wrecked. The other rider was wearing a helmet and refused treatment for minor injuries.

KETCHUM, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO