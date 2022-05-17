Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Smith Police Department host candlelight vigil for fallen officers

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pair of local law enforcement agencies partner together to host a candlelight vigil and memorial service for fallen officers on May 16.

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Fort Smith Police Department to hold the event outside the county court building.

The vigil honored every officer, trooper, and deputy who gave their lives in the county.

“I think we try and remember the good times,” Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion said. “A lot of us here know a lot of those people with those names on that monument. A lot of people that we’re talking about some of them were friends for decades.”

“We’re thankful to be able to come together with the community and just remember those officers who paid the ultimate price,” Fort Smith Police Department Chief Danny Baker said.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 as National Peace Officer’s Memorial Day, and the week that day falls on as National Police Week.

