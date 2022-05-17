ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crusaders roll past Senecas in boys lacrosse

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Notre Dame boys lacrosse team picked up a dominant win at home on Monday.

The Crusaders rolled past Watkins Glen 16-1. Kellan Murphy scored a game-high four goals and added an assist for Notre Dame. Shane Maloney tallied two goals and three assists for the Crusaders. Grant Crossley and AJ Miller both made four saves for Notre Dame.

Teagan Lampman-Roisen made 10 saves for Watkins Glen and Devin Searle scored the lone goal of the game for the Senecas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

