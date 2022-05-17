ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Sen. King wins prize at March of Dimes Gourmet Gala

By Peter Dubois
foxbangor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — Maine’s independent senator was a lucky winner at this week’s March of Dimes Gourmet Gala in Washington, D.C. It was the event’s 40th...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Opinion: It’s time to fight back against white supremacist organizing in Maine

The Great Replacement is not a new idea and for many years it mainly traveled around fringe white nationalist circles. However, as America becomes more diverse, many white Americans increasingly feel uneasy with these shifting demographics. White supremacist media personalities and organizers stoke fear that this trend will result in white people being treated as second class citizens in the same way we have historically treated racial minorities. As the Republican Party turns away minority voters by stoking racial fear and resentment against them, it has doubled down on efforts to disenfranchise Black voters and prevent immigration in order to maintain power. In short, conservatives have rejected multi-racial democracy and will do anything they can to stop it, even if it provokes extrajudicial violence, as we saw on January 6, 2020.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine Jump Start Coalition hosts first in-person conference in three years

AUGUSTA — After pausing in-person meetings for the past three years, more than 80 teachers came together to support financial literacy at the Augusta Civic Center. “It’s definitely going to be something they’re going to see every day of their lives. It’s going to be something that they’re going to need to pay bills. They’re going to be buying things and purchasing things online.” said Caitlyn Roy, teacher from Rose M. Gaffney School.
AUGUSTA, ME
Z107.3

Could Maine Begin A Continent-Wide Poisonous Caterpillar Problem?

While Maine has suffered the problem of infestation of browntail moth caterpillars since the early 1900s, the recent explosion of their presence has become considerably worrisome here in the State of Maine. The insects carry poisonous hairs that travel invisibly in the air and cause poison-ivy-like rashes on the skin and can cause respiratory issues as well.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Maine State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Z107.3

Maine’s Town-Wide Yard Sales Scheduled So Far for 2022

This past weekend, Caribou held its town-wide yard sale. While this one missed my radar, don't worry if you missed it because there are plenty more town-wide yardsales planned in the months to come. Here are the town-wide, community yard sales we found to mark on your calendar for the...
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angus King
94.3 WCYY

Scorching Maine Temps Expected This Weekend in Wake of Beach Tragedy

A Maine teen was killed in a tragic New Jersey beach accident. Tragedy struck both Maine and New Jersey at the same time on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Toms River Police Department in Toms River, New Jersey, as just after 4pm police were called to a freak tragic accident. A pair of siblings from Union, Maine -- 18-year-old Levi Caverly and his 17-year-old sister, were digging a large hole on a beach in Toms River near Seaview Road when the hole randomly began collapsing on the two of them.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
B98.5

Maine, New Hampshire, & Massachusetts Could See Scorching Summer

Hopefully, you are a fan of warmer weather. If not, you are going to have a really rough summer. Why? Because meteorologists at the National Weather Service are predicting that we could see a much warmer than normal summer for most of the country, including Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and the rest of the New England states.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourmet#March Of Dimes#Sen
102.9 WBLM

Spend a Day Floating Down This River in Maine for Only $25

The temperatures are heating up, and that means we'll all be looking for different ways to cool off without breaking a sweat. One of the great ways to do that in Maine is by river tubing. Everyone and their mother knows about tubing down the Saco river. In fact, everyone and their mother are probably planning their Saco trip right now. But, there are other rivers in Maine to float on that are far less busy and still offer the same peaceful relaxation as the Saco.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
thecentersquare.com

Maine solar array to be largest project in New England

(The Center Square) – Maine land planners have given a green light to a 700-acre solar array that's being called the largest project of its kind in New England. The state's Land Use Planning Commission last week voted unanimously that the Three Corners Solar Project "conforms with the applicable statutory and regulatory requirements and plans."
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Staff proposal would retain permit for $1B transmission line

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A proposed Maine Board of Environmental Protection order would let stand a permit issued for an electric transmission corridor to serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower. The draft order was written by staff in advance of hearings this week that were postponed because of COVID-19...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Mainers Can Fish ‘License-Free’ On This June Weekend

Celebrating Father's Day a little early but in the full swing of tourist season, the State of Maine is offering a free weekend of fishing for all Mainers. Free fishing weekends are offered a few times per year here in the State of Maine where anybody may fish without having to obtain a fishing license beforehand. The last free fishing weekend was earlier this year on February 19th and 20th to celebrate the final weeks of winter ice fishing.
wabi.tv

Flu cases are on the rise in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control says that influenza activity is on the rise in Maine, though the severity estimate remains low for the entire state. The state reports there were 716 lab confirmed cases of the flu in Maine last week, the most in a...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy