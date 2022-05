Is there a full-service West Hills College campus in Lemoore’s immediate future? The answer lies in large part in the outcome of the public review process for the massive College Park at West Hills project proposed to the west of town. For years, there has been talk concerning the future of WHC in Kings County and particularly in the greater Lemoore area with its satellite site at Cinnamon Drive and 19th Avenue and its course offerings at Lemoore Naval Air Station. Enrollment at the various WHC sites in Kings County has grown steadily in recent years, to the point where the college district has decided that a full-fledged Lemoore campus is needed to meet its objectives for furthering higher education in the area.

