Placerville, CA

Placerville Police Department crime log: May 5-11

By Mountain Democrat staff
Mountain Democrat
 3 days ago

The following was take from Placerville Police Department logs:. 10:07 a.m. A 35-year-old man who was causing a disturbance on Main Street resisted arrest and was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. 6:45 p.m. A 47-year-old man with warrants out for his arrest was in...

www.mtdemocrat.com

goldcountrymedia.com

Hooch heist in El Dorado Hills nets $251K bail for 48-year-old man

A man was arrested outside the Safeway grocery store on Francisco Drive in El Dorado Hills last week, after reportedly being in possession of more than $1,200-worth of stolen alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic Beverage Control agents were reportedly on location at the store, investigating reports of minors shoplifting alcoholic beverages from...
CBS Sacramento

Police: 1 Person Detained After Road Rage Incident In Rocklin Safeway Parking Lot

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a road rage incident that has led to one person being detained in Rocklin on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened in the Safeway parking lot near Sunset Boulevard and Park Drive. POLICE INCIDENT – within the last 20 minutes Rocklin PD responded to an incident in the Safeway Parking Lot off of Park and Sunset. The situation is under control and there is no further threat to public safety. There will be officers in the area finishing their investigation. pic.twitter.com/sxwvKZr1GN — rocklinpolice (@RocklinPolice) May 19, 2022 Rocklin police say a road rage incident occurred. No injuries were reported, however, and officers say the situation is now under control. One person has been detained by officers. Police say residents may see officers in the area for a little while longer as they finish their investigation.
ROCKLIN, CA
Sierra Sun

Stolen vehicle, $800 in groceries recovered by Grass Valley police

Grass Valley police around 1 p.m. Tuesday recovered a vehicle near the 200 block of Dorsey Drive that had been reported stolen out of Chico, police said. The white minivan was first spotted by officers in the Glenbrook Basin when the vehicle passed a K-9 unit along the 200 block of Sutton Way, Sgt. Clint Bates said.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Killed In Fight At Roseville Project Roomkey Site Identified As Anthony Simon, 67

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The name of the man killed in a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless in Roseville has now been released. According to the Placer County Coroner’s Office, 67-year-old Anthony Simon was the victim in Monday’s incident at a Project Roomkey site along the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue. Investigators say a fight happened at the scene, but exactly what led up to it is unclear. Andrew Aguiar, a 21-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested hours after the incident. He’s facing charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Shirley J. Horton, a 19-year-old Sacramento resident, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder. The former Hampton Inn was transformed into a Project Roomkey facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federally-funded initiative supports unhoused people facing coronavirus-related risks.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Placerville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Placerville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Woman Dies After Yuba City Hit-And-Run; Police Still Looking For Driver

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A woman has died after she was struck by a car in Yuba City on Thursday morning – and officers are still trying to find the driver. Yuba City police say, a little before 6 a.m., a woman who was trying to cross Garden Highway near Del Monte Avenue was struck by a vehicle. The driver didn’t stop, officers say, and was last seen headed south on Garden Highway. First responders rushed the woman who was struck to Adventist Rideout Hospital, but Yuba City police say she has since died. The name of the woman has not been released at this point in the investigation. Evidence found at the scene, as well as surveillance video, has led investigators to identify the suspect’s car as a 2009-2012 Honda coupe. The car will have noticeable damage to its right side, police say.  
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly Stabbing, Robbery In Fairfield Results In 2 Arrests

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Two arrests have been made in connection to a fatal stabbing and robbery that happened in Fairfield, authorities said Tuesday. Fairfield resident Deion Jeremiah Lloyd Diamond, 26, was booked into the county jail late Monday night. He is accused of murdering 56-year-old Charles David Parsons, also of Fairfield. Ronnie J. Kaufman, 43, of Fairfield, was also booked into the jail and faces charges related to the robbery. The Fairfield Police Department said North Bay Medical Center called them at around 1 p.m. Monday to report that a stabbing victim later identified as Parsons had been dropped off. Moments later, another call came in regarding a disturbance in front of businesses on West Texas Street. After officers responded to both the hospital and the disturbance call, they determined the incidents were related. Fairfield police said investigators determined an altercation occurred following a robbery on West Texas Street. The robbery led to Parsons being stabbed and killed. Investigators said that everyone involved knew each other and it was not a random attack. The knife used in the stabbing was located near the scene.
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Citrus Heights PD: 3 juveniles stabbed Sunday

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department received calls around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday about a stabbing that injured three juvenile males on the 6100 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police. Each of the victims were stabbed multiple times and received medical attention at an area hospital, according to police. Police […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado County Sheriff’s crime log: May 8-15

The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 3:10 a.m. Vehicle burglary was reported on Panning Way in Placerville. 7:31 a.m. Vehicle burglary was reported on Cambridge Road in Rescue. 11:35 a.m. A battery report came in from Steelhead Lane in Pollock Pines. 1:45 p.m. A...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shirley Horton, Andrew Aguiar In Custody After Fight Turns Deadly At Roseville Homeless Site

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two people have now been arrested in connection to a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless that resulted in Roseville’s first homicide of the year, authorities announced Tuesday. Andrew Aguiar, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested hours after the incident and was booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, the Roseville Police Department said. Additionally, Sacramento resident Shirley J. Horton, 19, has now been taken into custody on accusations of being an accessory to the murder. See mugshots of both suspects below. Shirley J. HortonShirley J. Horton, 19 (credit:...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Photos released of suspects in Scheel’s robbery

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted in connection with a robbery at Scheel’s. It happened April 19, 2022 around 2:30 p.m. Police released photos of the suspects. They were seen leaving in a grey Pontiac sedan...
SPARKS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Collision on Elder Creek Road [Sacramento, CA]

Female Victim Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident on Florin Perkins Road. The accident happened on Elder Creek Road and Florin Perkins Road around 6:42 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult woman at the scene who had sustained major injuries. However, the events leading up still currently remain unclear. Despite...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Suspected drug dealer booked

A south county man was booked into county jail May 12 after he was pulled over in Placerville for driving without a brake light out and reportedly found to be in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and Xanax. Placerville Police Department officials said a search of 27-year-old Somerset resident Sage Engbers’...
PLACERVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Convicted felon caught with a stolen gun, heroin in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested after police said he was carrying a stolen gun in Chico, the police department said. At about 7 p.m. on Monday, police contacted 48-year-old Christopher Goff on Park Avenue and found a Glock gun box in the vehicle and on the front seat, police said.
CHICO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Drunk Driving Suspected in Carmichael Crash

Three Injuries Reported in Accident Near Carmichael Park. An accident in Carmichael on May 13 caused injuries to three people, and drunk driving may have contributed to it. The collision happened close to Carmichael Park, along Fair Oaks Boulevard, at about 1:30 a.m., as reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Authorities with the CHP said the driver and two others suffered injuries in the collision, however, no information was provided on how seriously they were hurt. Someone near the area when the crash occurred ran over to it in an attempt to assist those in the vehicle. The accident is being investigated by the CHP.
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead In Crash On Highway 99 In Galt

GALT (CBS13) – One person has died after a crash along Highway 99 in Galt late Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. along the northbound side of Highway 99, near Simmerhorn Road. Two vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved. Officers have confirmed that at least one person died in the crash. The far right lane remains closed due to the crash, CHP says. Exactly what led up to the crash is under investigation.  
GALT, CA
CBS Sacramento

16-Year-Old Amador High School Student Dies After Hit-And-Run In Sutter Creek

SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – Authorities say the 16-year-old boy who was left in grave condition after a hit-and-run in the Amador County community of Sutter Creek Tuesday evening has died. The Sutter Creek Police Department says, a little after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 49 and Valley View Way for a reported collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers believe the teen and another person were trying to cross the road when the 16-year-old was struck. Police say the teen was rushed to a hospital in Sacramento; his condition was reported as “grave.” Wednesday evening, police announced that the died had died from his injuries. The name of the teen has not been released, but police say he was a student at Amador High School. Matthew Galea, a 40-year-old Shingle Springs resident, has since been identified as the alleged driver in the incident. He was arrested in El Dorado County with the help of California Highway Patrol and the local sheriff’s office. The incident is still under investigation.  
SUTTER CREEK, CA
Mountain Democrat

If wishes were horses, then the sheriff will ride

People ask me why I write about the Sheriff of Nottingham. I did not start until after attending a wedding reception years ago. A gentleman introduced himself, saying he was a deputy in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. He said he heard I lived in Diamond Springs and had a question for me: “What… does the sheriff of El Dorado County have on the Board of Supervisors? He gets everything he wants from them and we cannot get anything in our county.”
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy man convicted on felony possession charges

A Plumas County jury convicted Quincy resident David Bruce Mercer, 59, on May 19 of felony possession of methamphetamine for sale. The verdict culminated a two-day jury trial. Mercer was arrested on Oct. 26, 2021, when law enforcement visited Mercer’s residence on Nugget Lane in Quincy to serve arrest warrants and conduct a probation search. During the search, a deputy found over 2 ounces of methamphetamine, two cell phones, $120 and a magnetic box used to secretly transport the methamphetamine on the outside of a vehicle.
QUINCY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Detectives Arrest 3 In Connection To 2 Recent Stockton Homicide Cases

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton made arrests in two separate homicide cases from earlier in the year on Monday. One of the homicide cases dates back to Feb. 11, 2022. In that incident, police say a 31-year-old man was shot and killed along the 8000 block of N. El Dorado Street. Detectives have since identified 35-year-old Antonio Thomasson as a suspect. On Monday, Thomasson was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail. The other case only dates back to Sunday. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed near West Lane and Knickerbocker Drive that afternoon. Both Antonio Hoskins, 30, and Roverta Howard, 38, have been identified by detectives as people allegedly connected to the killing. Both were also arrested on Monday and have been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Stockton Crime Stoppers continues to offer a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in unsolved homicide cases.
STOCKTON, CA

