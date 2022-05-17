ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, MI

Sparta beats NorthPointe Christian, now tied for first in OK Silver

By Remi Monaghan
 3 days ago
In a battle for the OK Silver title, Sparta and NorthPointe Christian went head to head in a game that had nine goals.

The Spartans scored four unanswered in the first half and then NorthPointe netted two goals making it 4-2 at the half. The Mustangs scored two more in the second half to tie the game at 4. Bella Vallone for Sparta earned a penalty kick and scored the game winning goal with 5 minutes left in the game.

"We were really looking forward to this game. We wanted the only Sparta teams ever even be tied for conference, let alone win conference. So we're super excited about that," said senior Bella Vallone.

"I think when they scored that first goal, we kind of like dropped ourselves down a little bit. But then after that, we kept the team going and we just kept going from there," said senior Ashley Cowdrey.

"I'm really proud of these girls. it was a big win with districts coming up. I feel like first time we played them, we left some on the field and this time they came and gave it everything they had and left nothing on the field so I'm super proud of them," said Head Coach Nate Barr.

