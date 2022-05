Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently did an article on early-season trade targets for the Braves. I’m on the record saying I highly doubt any major moves are made for quite some time. As Alex Anthopoulos has stated many times, it’s challenging to make a significant trade this early in the season, but it’s always fun to take a look at what other people think. Unsurprisingly, I couldn’t disagree more with what Reuter had to say.

