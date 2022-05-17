ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD searching for suspects connected to shots fired, chase

By Dylan Jimenez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZKTy_0fgQNGTd00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are searching for two people they believe may have been involved in shots that were fired Monday night at High Point Village Apartments.

It happened off Professional Drive at around 9:10 p.m., and sooner after police arrived on scene.

That’s when police say they tried to pull over a Chevy Silverado that was pulling away from the apartments before the driver took off.

The truck did stop on Lake Park Drive near Southwest Parkway, and that’s where police told our crew on scene that there was six people in the truck and two of them, including the driver, took off on foot.

Police on scene say two guns were found in the truck and some of those involved could be minors.

This is a developing story, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
newschannel6now.com

WF man dies following motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man died Wednesday morning following a motorcycle crash, according to police. Officers were called around 6:55 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Seymour Highway and Polk Street. They found a motorcycle crashed into one of the buildings of the school bus barn at 2015 Seymour Highway.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Fire crews respond to Southwest Pkwy. mall fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at a strip mall on Southwest Parkway on Thursday. The fire appeared to be at the Southwest Plaza shopping mall on the 4700 block of Southwest Parkway, which houses businesses like Crafter’s Hideaway, Dollar General and Chicka Boom Kids Resale. In addition to fire crews on the building’s roof, there was an ambulance, a fire marshal and two fire engines at the location, according to News Channel 6 crews at the scene.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD investigates body found on city’s east side

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating after a body was found on Tuesday morning. Around 10:45 a.m. officers were called to investigate a body that was seen by a BNSF Railroad employee. The body was found on the west side of the train tracks on the 500 block of Carolina Street, according to police.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Driver identified in fatal motorcycle wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is dead after a single vehicle wreck that happened Wednesday morning involving a motorcycle. Around 6:55 a.m. officers responded to the wreck at 2015 Seymour Highway and found a motorcycle had crashed into one of the buildings of the school bus barn. Christopher Shane Cardwell of Wichita Falls, 32, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Wfpd#Kfdx#Wichita Falls Police#Chevy#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Decomposed body found in Wichita Falls sent for autopsy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation is underway after police said a body was found by a railroad employee on Tuesday morning in Wichita Falls. According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded at about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 to investigate a body that was found. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Motorcycle was bumped by other car in Clay Co. crash, driver says

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Details are emerging about the fatal motorcycle crash that killed one Wichita Falls woman and sent a young man to the hospital. UPDATE: Wednesday, May 18 at 5:04 p.m. 21-year-old Cole Crowder of Wichita Falls has come forward to give his side of the story...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Charges released for suspect in rollover, victim identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tyler Taylor has been charged with First Degree Manslaughter, Reckless Driving and Causing an Accident Without a Valid Driver’s License. Investigators said he was driving the car last Friday and was going almost 80 miles an hour off the Cache exit of I-44. They said...
CACHE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Nationwide Report

20-year-old Amber Lynn Bennett died, 22-year-old Cole Crowder injured in a motorcycle accident (Wichita Falls, TX)

20-year-old Amber Lynn Bennett died, 22-year-old Cole Crowder injured in a motorcycle accident (Wichita Falls, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 20-year-old Amber Lynn Bennett as the woman who lost her life following a crash late Monday night in Wichita Falls. The fatal motorcycle accident took place at about 10:55 p.m. on U.S. 287 east of Wichita Falls, near F.M. 2393 [...]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD says extension cord sparked fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An early morning fire on Wednesday caused thousands of dollars of damage, according to the WFFD. Just after 6:00 a.m. firefighters were called to a home in the 1500 block of Hines Blvd. for a structure fire. Battalion 1 identified the fire on the porch. It took crews about ten minutes to control.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Fentanyl laced pills increasing in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Wichita Falls Police Department has recently seen an increase in Fentanyl laced pills that appear to be the drug Percocet. According to the CDC, more than 70,000 people died from an overdose of Fentanyl in 2021. Now WFPD is trying to prevent the drug from hitting our streets.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Details on fatal Clay Co. crash released

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Details of the fatal motorcycle crash that killed one Wichita Falls woman and sent a man to the hospital have been released. Amber Lynn Bennett, a 20-year-old from Wichita Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Clay County Justice of the Peace. Authorities...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Lawton Police Department will close portion of Cache Road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parts of northwest Cache Road will be closed as investigators look into a fatal crash from late last week. Starting Wednesday, May 18, Lawton Police Department will close down multiple lanes of Cache near 2nd Street and I-44. It’s part of the ongoing investigation into Friday’s...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Woman run over in fatal motorcycle wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More details have emerged in a fatal motorcycle wreck that happened Monday night. According to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde, the driver of the motorcycle was traveling to Ryan, Oklahoma. The driver of the motorcycle and the female passenger went past Jolly to Henrietta before getting turned around and heading back […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified by DPS

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have identified the victim in a fatal rollover accident involving a motorcycle late Monday night. According to DPS Staff Sergeant Dan Buesing, Amber Lynn Bennett, 20, of Wichita Falls was pronounced dead on scene by the Clay County Justice of the Peace. Sgt. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One dead after rollover wreck involving motorcycle

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after a rollover wreck that happened around 11 p.m. on Monday. Henrietta and Jolly Fire Department, TXDot, and DPS responded to Highway 287 North bound near the Jolly Truck Stop for a rollover wreck that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Clay County Emergency Coordinator, Keith Burch, […]
HENRIETTA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy