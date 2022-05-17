ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

19th Annual Grand River Spring Forum announced for May 19-22

By Adam Luchies
 3 days ago
The Lower Grand River Organization will be hosting its annual Grand River Spring Forum for 2022. It will be held between May 19-22.

The organization will showcase its effort to create a state-designated water trail for the Lower Grand River. It would complete a 252-mile water trail from the organization’s headquarters in northern Hillsdale County to Lake Michigan at Grand Haven.

One of the activities available during the forum will be a Spring Warbler Walk on Friday, May 20 at 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. A tour of Grand Valley State University’s Sustainable Agriculture Project will also be available on Friday from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. The activities on Saturday, May 21 include a Green Infrastructure Bus Tour from 8:30 p.m.-11 a.m. There will also be an Indian Mill Creek Cleanup at Richmond Park from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. On Sunday, May 22, paddlers will be able to float down the Grand River, starting from the MDNR boat launch off West River Drive to Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. It will take approximately 2-3 hours for the paddlers to make the trip.

“This is an exciting opportunity for anyone to experience recreational opportunities on one of our regions’ most valuable assets,” said Lower Grand River Organization Director Wendy Ogilvie. “We offer this event every year, but we are anticipating our largest turn out yet, as people are realizing that the Grand River offers a unique paddling experience in an urban setting.”

A kick-off celebration of the 19 th Annual Grand River Spring Forum will be held on Thursday, May 19 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at City Built Brewing’s Welcome Center. More information can be found on the Lower Grand River Organization’s website .

