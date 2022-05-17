ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Voters head to the polls Tuesday for NC’s Primary Election

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Tuesday is Election Day in North Carolina as hundreds of thousands of voters will head to the polls to vote in the primary elections. Democratic and Republican voters will vote in their party’s respective primary, and unaffiliate voters will be able to select which party’s ballot they would like to use.

[VOTE 2022: Political Beat Section]

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and you must vote at your precinct to cast your ballot. Click here to find your voting location.

North Carolina has several high-profile races on the ballot, including a race for one of its two U.S. Senate seats.

>>Channel 9 will bring you complete coverage of the election results Tuesday night on-air and online.

Months of ads and millions in spending by the Club for Growth PAC has paid off for Rep. Ted Budd. The 13th District congressman has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and is rolling into Tuesday’s primary as the favorite in the GOP race.

“It does look like he’s got the momentum,” said Chris Cooper, a Western Carolina political science professor. “He’s got the numbers thanks to Club for Growth. He’s got the polling.”

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory is Budd’s biggest competition. McCrory is hoping undecided and unaffiliated voters will put him over the edge. The winner of the Republican primary will almost certainly face former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, who doesn’t have a major Democratic opponent.

[VOTE 2022: Channel 9 Primary Election candidate guides]

The nation’s eyes are also on the mountains in North Carolina, where embattled Congressman Madison Cawthorn is running for re-election. He’s had no shortage of headlines the past month. Trump posted to Truth Social saying he is sticking with Cawthorn.

“Recently, he made some foolish mistakes, which I don’t believe he’ll make again,” Trump said. “Let’s give Madison a second chance.”

Cooper is calling the race unpredictable.

“You’ve got about 42% of the people who have voted thus far in the Republican primary. They’re not even Republicans. They’re unaffiliated voters,” he said.

(VIDEO BELOW: Watch reporter Joe Bruno’s voting guide for candidates running for Mecklenburg County and Charlotte city offices)

In Charlotte, another person asking for a second chance is Patrick Cannon. The former Charlotte mayor who served time in prison for accepting bribes while in office is one of six Democrats seeking an at-large seat.

Democratic strategist Douglas Wilson said Cannon has a shot.

“I think it just depends on the voters,” he said. “You know, I think that voters are very forgiving. We’ve seen voters in the past give folks second chances.”

Don’t expect the campaigns to end soon. Charlotte’s elections are on July 26, which is when any second primary will be. Republican strategist Larry Shaheen said if the local GOP slate can do well in fundraising, they’ll compete in July.

“It’s going to take half-a-million dollars to change turnout in the city, and if they are able to raise that then you’ll see a change,” he said. “If not, we’ll probably see more status quo.”

(Watch the video below: The Political Beat with Channel 9′s Joe Bruno -- May 8, 2022)

PART 3 -- The Political Beat with Channel 9's Joe Bruno (May 8, 2022)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
jocoreport.com

Foushee Wins NC Democratic 4th Congressional District Race Over Allam, Aiken

Sen. Valerie Foushee, D-Orange, is the winner of the competitive Democratic primary race in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District. With 157 of 162 precincts reporting, Foushee won with 39,923 or 47% of the vote compared to Nida Allam with 31,320 (37%) and Clay Aiken came in 3rdwith 6,288 votes (7%). Ashley Ward, Richard L. Watkins, Crystal Cavalier, Stephen J. Valentine, and Matt Grooms were also candidates in the Democratic race.
CONGRESS & COURTS
borderbelt.org

Charles Graham narrowly won his primary in NC. Now the big fight for Congress begins

Charles Graham said he wasn’t surprised by his lack of a landslide win in the Democratic primary for North Carolina’s District 7 seat in Congress. All four candidates in the race won at least one county in the newly drawn seven-county district, which encompasses much of the southeastern part of the state. Graham, who has served in the N.C. House of Representatives since 2011, beat his closest opponent, Cumberland County Commissioner Charles Evans, by fewer than 800 votes, according to unofficial results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Elections
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
rhinotimes.com

Candidate Who Didn’t Campaign Wins District 59 Primary

Proving that anything can happen in an election, Sherrie Young won the Democratic primary for North Carolina House District 59. A lot of people get fired up and go down to the Board of Elections office and file to run for office. Often only then do they find out how time consuming and expensive it is to run a campaign and how difficult it is to raise money.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Local primary election results are in

The North Carolina primary election is over. Here are the unofficial results of those races according to the State Board of Elections:. This July, Mitch Colvin, the incumbent candidate, will be facing Freddie Delacruz for the mayoral seat. Colvin left the primary election with 64.5% of the vote while Delacruz left with 13.9% of the vote.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several incumbents lose N.C. legislative primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
POLITICS
wunc.org

North Carolina Primary Election Results 2022: Live Updates

This post will be updated frequently on May 17, 2022 with the latest information and breaking news on Election Day in North Carolina. The latest updates will be entered at the top with timestamps. Scroll down for older updates. WUNC has all the coverage you need this election season. Be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Chris Cooper
Person
Patrick Cannon
Person
Pat Mccrory
Person
Donald Trump
carolinajournal.com

Smith wins NC GOP 1st Congressional District race over Roberson

A tale of two Sandys has come to an end as previous GOP nominee Sandy Smith has won over Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District GOP primary race. With all 270 precincts reporting, Smith had 13,571 votes or 31% compared to Roberson’s 11,563 or 27%.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WDEF

So what does North Carolina’s Madison Cawthorn do next?

ASHVILLE, North Carolina (WDEF) – Two years ago, he was considered one of the GOP’s rising stars. Now the question is what will Madison Cauthorn do next?. The 25 year old Congressman represented western North Carolina, including Murphy. But his fame grew far beyond the rural mountain district...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic#Https T Co Isyyum6ck6#U S Senate#Channel 9#The Club For Growth Pac#Gop#Club For Growth
Axios

8 N.C. races we couldn't stop watching

Dozens of races across North Carolina were worth keeping an eye on Tuesday night, with control of Congress and the state legislature at stake. Here are a few we watched. Willie Rowe squeaked out a win over incumbent Gerald Baker in the Democratic primary, but it could still go to a runoff.
ELECTIONS
elonnewsnetwork.com

LIVE BLOG: Alamance County primary election results

Signs leading into the early voting polls at the Elmira Community Center in Burlington, North Carolina on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. As of 10 p.m., all 38 precincts were reported for the Alamance County primary. Over 18,000 ballots were cast in the open primary on May 17, including mail-in ballots.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Hise ekes out win over Ballard in Senate District 47 primary

State Sen. Ralph Hise of Mitchell County secured reelection in Senate District 47 after narrowly snagging a victory over fellow incumbent state Sen. Deanna Ballard of Boone. Hise secured 50.65% of the vote compared to Ballard’s 49.35%. The primary was one of the most closely watched in the state...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Cheri Beasley could win North Carolina’s Senate primary. Like other Black women, she laid the groundwork years ago.

Tuesday’s primary in North Carolina will be the latest test for a slate of Black women running for Senate in this cycle’s midterm elections, with Democrat Cheri Beasley emerging as the likely nominee among a crowded field that includes six Black women — more than any other state. A seventh Black woman will also be running as an independent in the general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WYFF4.com

2022 midterms: What to watch in North Carolina primary

RALEIGH, N.C. — Voters in North Carolina head to the polls Tuesday in just one of five midterm elections to be held this week. Former President Donald Trump is trying to sway races for U.S. Senate and House in a state he won twice, but narrowly. Trump endorsed U.S....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
