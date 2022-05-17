ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kossuth County, IA

Kossuth Board to Review Reclassifications and Drainage

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kossuth Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday morning at 9am to continue the path toward making Emergency Medical Services an essential service and slowly bringing all EMS programs under the county umbrella. The board has already made the declaration to do so...

kiow.com

